95% of those who’ve died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin since March weren’t vaccinated or fully vaccinated, officials say – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Nearly all Wisconsinites who recently have died of COVID-19 were unvaccinated — or not fully vaccinated — state health officials said Monday.

And just 1% of all confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1 have been among those who were fully vaccinated, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health Services said.

The stark news came as Wisconsin finally reached a significant milestone Monday, with 50.1% of the state’s population having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Between March 1 and June 24, 95% of confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths were among those who weren’t fully vaccinated, DHS spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said in an email.

Of the state’s 433 COVID-19 deaths during that time period, 412 involved people who were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, while just 21 of those who died were people who were fully vaccinated, she said.

“The science is clear: vaccines work in the real world. They save lives,” Goodsitt said. “And if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected. All three vaccines have been tested and proven to be safe and effective.”

When it comes to COVID-19 cases statewide, just 1% of total confirmed and probable cases since Jan. 1 have been “breakthrough” cases, she said. A breakthrough case is someone with a positive COVID-19 test 14 or more days after someone completed the vaccine series.

“We had 1,572 confirmed and probable cases meeting the breakthrough definition,” Goodsitt said. “That is 1% of total confirmed and probable COVID cases since January 1, 2021 (143,000+), and among more than 2.9 million fully vaccinated people in our state.”

“Take a look at the COVID-19 data and you will see that cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been declining since vaccines were authorized and we started getting shots in arms,” Goodsitt added.

She acknowledged that some people may experience side effects after getting a shot. Those side effects may include fever, chills, tiredness, headaches, or pain in their arm where they got the vaccine.

“The vaccine not only works to fight off disease, but it reduces the risks for hospitalizations and deaths, and symptoms tend to be milder if someone does get sick after receiving the vaccine than if they didn’t get one at all,” Goodsitt said.

Earlier this month, Andy Slavitt, a former adviser to the Biden administration on COVID-19, suggested that 98% to 99% of the Americans dying of the coronavirus are unvaccinated.

And CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that the vaccine is so effective that “nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19, is, at this point, entirely preventable.” She called such deaths “particularly tragic.”

Latest COVID-19 numbers

New cases reported: 24

24 New deaths reported: 0

0 Number hospitalized: 84 (intensive care: 26); down 145 patients from a month ago

84 (intensive care: 26); down 145 patients from a month ago Seven-day average of daily cases: 72 (down 191 cases from one month ago)

72 (down 191 cases from one month ago) Seven-day average of daily deaths: 0 (down 2 deaths from one month ago)

0 (down 2 deaths from one month ago) Seven-day average positivity rate — as a share of all tests given: 0.8%

0.8% Total cases since the start of pandemic: 612,632 (2,176 active cases)

612,632 (2,176 active cases) Total deaths: 7,289

Latest vaccine numbers

Total doses administered: 5,562,607

5,562,607 Daily doses administered: 781

781 Seven-day average of daily doses: 7,427

7,427 Wisconsin residents with at least one dose: 2,915,969 (50.1% of the population)

2,915,969 (50.1% of the population) Residents who are fully vaccinated: 2,716,790 (46.7% of the population)

2,716,790 (46.7% of the population) Adults who have received one dose: 2,781,136 (61% of the 18+ population)

2,781,136 (61% of the 18+ population) Adults who are fully vaccinated: 2,609,339 (57.3% of the 18+ population)

2,609,339 (57.3% of the 18+ population) Residents ages 12 to 15 with at least one dose: 80,767 (27.3% of age group)

80,767 (27.3% of age group) Residents ages 16 to 17 with at least one dose: 54,004 (36.6% of age group)

54,004 (36.6% of age group) Residents ages 18 to 24 with at least one dose: 225,660 (41.3% of age group)

225,660 (41.3% of age group) Residents ages 25 to 34 with at least one dose: 345,711 (46.6% of age group)

345,711 (46.6% of age group) Residents ages 35 to 44 with at least one dose: 391,406 (54.9% of age group)

391,406 (54.9% of age group) Residents ages 45 to 54 with at least one dose: 405,425 (56.7% of age group)

405,425 (56.7% of age group) Residents ages 55 to 64 with at least one dose: 553,463 (67.2% of age group)

553,463 (67.2% of age group) Residents 65 and older with at least one dose: 859,471 (84.5% of age group)

Drake Bentley of the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

Contact Mary Spicuzza at (414) 224-2324 or mary.spicuzza@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MSpicuzzaMJS.