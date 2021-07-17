91-year-old grandfather’s brutal but hilarious texts to single granddaughter go viral on TikTok – indy100

Sometimes the best kind of love is tough love, as proven by the fact that a TikTok video from user Megan Elizabeth showing “hilarious and cute” text messages from her 91-year-old grandpa has gone viral on the platform.

The clip, which has received more than 2.7 million views at the time of writing, contains a series of texts between the two of them, with Megan’s grandpa often warning her about something he had seen in the news.

One reads: “This is grandpa. I read an article that said if you do not find a life partner by 29 you most likely die alone. Your birthday is coming up in 3 months. Just wanted to let you know.”

(@meganelizabeth1016/TikTok)

Megan’s reply was simply “thanks”.

“Megan, this is grandpa. I hope you are keeping the weight you lost off. Remember, heart disease runs in our family,” says another.

A third message saw her grandpa express concerns over alcohol.

“I hope you aren’t drinking a lot. I saw on the news alcohol sales are sky-high because millennials are depressed. Love you always, Grandpa,” it said.

Megan responded: “Thanks, grandpa. I am okay.”

While some may consider the messages harsh, many users commented their admiration for the unique relationship the pair have together.

“Aw, he’s trying lol. He cares so much about you,” one person wrote.

Another added: “It’s like everything he said come off wrong but I know it’s from the heart.”

“People over 85 should be able to say whatever they want. Love your responses to him. He adores you and [is] just trying to be sure you’re safe once he is gone,” said a third.

We certainly think it’s incredibly cute, but given that Megan later lied about not having a TikTok account when asked, we worry that this article may have revealed the truth to her news reading grandpa.

Sorry, gramps.