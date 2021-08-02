90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem Partied In Vegas With Hulk Hogan’s Son, And Fans Weren’t Having It – CinemaBlend



90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem has earned a reputation as one of the franchise’s most polarizing stars, so it should come as no surprise that fans have once again railed against her over her social media posts. Deem’s latest mini-backlash was sparked after she shared pics from a vacation trip out to Las Vegas, where she partied with Hulk Hogan’s son and fellow reality TV vet Nick Hogan.

Angela Deem was invited to the Vegas-set festivities via Nick Hogan’s girlfriend, Tana Lea, who also invited 90 Day Fiancé‘s Debbie Johnson along for the ride. It seems like everyone involved had a great time, at least based on this video of the group being on the town and chanting “sexy memaw” clearly without a care in the world.

The photos and video that Angela Deem shared from the birthday celebration were met with scrutiny, especially from fans who’ve been watching the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Deem hanging out with Nick Hogan came after the TLC episode where Deem forbade husband Michael Ilesanmi from hanging out with friends back in Nigeria, which is absolutely what the below negative comments revolved around.

Ok, sooo she can go out and party, but Michael cant do shit…and if he does she verbally abuses him, and makes him feel like crap….smh.

90 Day Fiancé fans just have to point out the hypocrisy of the situation, though they’re not exactly erroneous for it, since Angela Deem does tend to keep her husband on a short leash. However, when it comes to what she can and can’t do with her own personal life, the rules are a lot looser, and she’s obviously not afraid about posting such things online. Which is clearly not the way to win 90 Day Fiancé viewers over.

Michael cant hang out with his friends, but she can party with Hulk’s son.

Michael Ilesanmi is not allowed to hang around his guy friends, and he’s especially not allowed to hang out with any women who aren’t related to him. And yet, Angela Deem partied away in Las Vegas with Nick Hogan, who is about the same age as Ilesanmi, even though his girlfriend was present at the time.

Why is it ok for you to hang all over strange men & it’s not ok for Michael to have female friends?

In the grand scheme of things, the trip to Las Vegas may not be that big of a deal by way of how it affects her marriage, though some 90 Day Fiancé fans think they see the writing on the wall. Angela Deem is out in public and enjoying life after her weight loss, and it doesn’t seem like Michael Ilesanmi is any closer to leaving Nigeria for America. Even if he makes it to America, fans are wondering if this marriage will last when they’re actually in the same place for months on end. (And the fan below isn’t afraid of being a bit catty about Deem’s appearance.)

Poor Michael. She’s not who he fell in love with. It’s not going to last. I truly wish better for him. Shes lost weight great ???? but she’s completely different. All this has seriously gone to her head and tv must be paying her well. Still looks seriously old though.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have had their fair share of troubles in the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and divorce has been discussed. Of course, it does seem obvious based on other non-Hogan-related social media posts that the couple made it through that rough patch just fine, though there are lingering issues they still haven’t addressed. For example, Deem hasn’t outright told her husband that she won’t have a child with him, which is seemingly a deal-breaker for Ilesanmi. Could that be what breaks them up completely, which is what the below viewer clearly wants?

Poor Michael. She didn’t want a husband. She wanted a slave to be at her beck and call. I hope he has the sense to move on.

Will Angela Deem’s shenanigans continue when Michael Ilesanmi is in America? It will be interesting to see how much traveling Deem does with Ilesanmi and if their problems will decrease once he arrives. He’ll have to get his travel visa approved before any of that can happen, of course, so let’s hope he hears something positive soon!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. For more on the series, check out why all the wildness that went down recently between Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva may not even be relevant anymore.