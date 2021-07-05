90 Day Fiance: Yara’s Shocking Makeover In Before & After Pic Stuns Fans – Screen Rant

Yara looks unrecognizable in her before and after plastic surgery photos. Fans think that she had more work done along with lip fillers and a nose job.

Yara Zaya’s before and after plastic surgery has shocked many 90 Day Fiance viewers. She has appeared on a couple of Ukrainian reality TV shows before appearing on 90 Day Fiance. She featured on a show called Fashion to the People and called herself a party girl. She also revealed how she was looking forward to meeting rich foreign men to get married. However, that wasn’t the only thing fans noticed. Yara looked completely unrecognizable on the show, which convinced fans that she had a couple of cosmetic procedures on her face to enhance her appearance.

During the 90 Day Fiance season 8 Tell-All, the TLC star admitted to having a nose job. But, fans argued that she looks drastically different from her teenage days. She may have had breast surgery, lip fillers, and Botox, along with a nose job. When Yara’s old videos and pictures first came out, she claimed that she looked different because she was very young at the time and her facial traits weren’t evolved. Besides, she now knows how to do stunning makeup.

A fan page has posted Yara’s before and after plastic surgery photo comparison on Instagram, which has again shocked many 90 Day Fiance viewers. Yara used to have black hair, but she now has platinum blonde hair. But that wasn’t the most surprising thing. Fans were actually stunned to see that most of Yara’s facial features looked different in both photos. A fan said (via @90dayfiance_etc), “Nooooooooo both of this is YARA???” Another fan said, “It’s like need fingerprints to make sure it’s the same person.“

After admitting to a nose job, Yara also accepted the lip job rumors. A few days ago, she posted a few Instagram stories while getting excess lip fillers removed, which migrated to her upper lip. Still, fans think Yara also gets Botox injections to get rid of aging lines. Fans wrote, “That’s more than a nose job imo,” “She got her entire being redone. How absurd,” and “She filled her bottom lip to much.” A few fans also think that Yara is probably lying about her age.

While Yara does get some criticism about her changed looks, she also gets lots of love on her social media. Many 90 Day Fiance viewers love her contemporary fashion sense. Perhaps, that’s why Yara has successfully built her clothing brand in the United States. She has also launched an Instagram page called Yara Closet, where she is selling her used clothes. While some fans have raised sanitary issues and called Yara’s style unimpressive, other 90 Day Fiance fans eagerly wait for her to share more clothes on the IG grid.

