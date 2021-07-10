90 Day Fiancé: Yara Busted For Massively Upselling Clothing On Her Website – Screen Rant

Yara Zaya is under fire from fans who discovered that the 90 Day Fiancé star’s signature “Eye Dare You” jacket is available for much cheaper than what she’s charging in her shop. 90 Day Fiancé fans have always loved Yara’s glam look, and it has helped her develop a thriving business. But Yara’s success could be in jeopardy from fans angry at her for over-inflating her prices. Though there are still many who are sticking up for the popular franchise star, Yara’s business might take a hit when shoppers start finding better deals elsewhere.

On 90 Day Fiancé season 8, Yara gained a lot of popularity—and not just for her feisty attitude and sassy comebacks. Many fans were in awe of Yara’s style prowess and were eager to find out where the Ukrainian beauty sourced her best fashion pieces. It didn’t take long for Yara to leverage that interest into something lucrative. The 90 Day Fiancé star sells her used clothing through Instagram and also operates an online shop with brand-new versions of the items in her wardrobe.

Many of her products—like the popular “Eye Dare You” jacket—are regularly sold out, but it turns out Yara’s shop isn’t the only place to get them. Fan Instagram account 90 Day Trolling spotted the jacket on bulk fashion website Alibaba. While Yara sells it for $89.99 on her website, Alibaba prices the jacket at $16.95. Yara charges nearly six times what Alibaba does, and it makes the item feel not quite as high-end anymore. “WTF is wrong with her did she not think people would find out,” the fan account questioned.

The same viewers accusing Yara of being bratty and rude on the show were livid to see Yara’s dramatic price gouging. “What a douche bag,” one commenter said, as others roasted her because she “jacks up the price on tacky clothes.” To these fans, the extreme upselling of her products feeds into the narrative that Yara is avoiding getting a “real job” and is willing to take advantage of fans. The price difference on the jacket is significant, so it’s not hard to see why some fans would feel upset that Yara tried to pull a fast one on them.

However, there are still 90 Day Fiancé fans who love Yara, and they were quick to support her by pointing out that this is something business do all the time. Just about every product someone can buy was manufactured for far less than the retail price. “We buy iPhones worth like $6 in parts for $1,000,” one commenter threw out as an example. The Alibaba jacket itself is clearly intended to be bought in bulk and resold, as there are price breaks for buying large quantities rather than just a single jacket.

It’s not surprising that many fans felt betrayed by Yara due to this new upselling controversy. They think 90 Day Fiancé‘s Yara is promoting an unrealistic lifestyle, and the price inflation is just another example of the realities of her life not aligning with the image she projects. But there are others who see this as an example of Yara running a legitimate clothing business the same way that most other businesses do. Yara will likely catch a lot of heat over this discovery, and she might want to start thinking about how she’ll address the situation.

