90 Day Fiancé: What Happened To HEA S6 Cast This Week (June 28) – Screen Rant

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cast was busy this week. Along with Natalie’s strange facial, fans found a photo of Mike’s alleged new GF.

With 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? not airing episode 11 this week due to the 4th of July, the drama in cast members’ lives seems to be happening off-camera. On the show, after her weight loss, Angela Deem is still upset with Michael Ilesanmi and is now looking to get a divorce, while Natalie Mordovtseva ghosted Mike Youngquist on the day of her nose surgery. Russian girl Julia Trubkina finally has her green card, while Yara Zaya leaving New Orleans for the suburbs has the potential to cause a rift in her relationship with Jovi Dufren.

At the same time, Brandon has signed a lease for his new house with Julia, though the apartment was downvoted by Ron and Betty immediately. Tiffany Franco, who underwent a gastric balloon weight loss surgery off-screen, is again upset with Ronald Smith over money. The RV trip of the Potthast clan is ongoing, while Tammy has returned to haunt Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata, promising a dramatic second half of season six of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? ahead.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Angela Deem Has Become Julia Trubkina’s Mommy

While it’s not new for Angela Deem to be mocked for her aggressive and loud behavior towards Michael Ilesanmi on the show, the past few episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? have led to fans asking for her to be canceled. The “#cancelangela” tweets and memes seem to have gotten under Angie’s skin. She recently lashed out at a fan who joked about her being a bully at the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All episodes and asked who would be her next victim. The consensus was that Angela might be seen butting heads with co-star Julia Trubkina, who doesn’t approve of plastic surgery, which is what helped Angela lose 100 pounds. However, Angela revealed she was on good terms with Julia by sending her a secret present. After receiving the gift, Julia posted a video calling Angela her “90 Day Fiancé mommy.”

Natalie Mordovtseva Gets A Shocking Vampire Makeover

When Natalie Mordovtseva revealed she needed a nose operation due to breathing issues on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, fans trashed her for lying as they assumed she simply wanted a nose job. However episode 11 of HEA showed Natalie getting the nose surgery, but it wasn’t the plastic surgery fans suspected. Still, Mike Youngquist’s wife did get more cosmetic treatments done off-camera when she documented her trip to an aesthetician to get Platelet Rich Plasma injections, also known as a vampire facial, instead. Natalie claimed getting her blood drawn and injected into her face is the secret to her youthful, glowing skin at 35 years of age.

Julia Trubkina Reveals She Left Go-Go Dancer Job To Become An Assistant Judge

While fans had only heard of Julia Trubkina having a go-go dancer past, they saw Brandon’s wife putting her stellar skills on display during a job interview on HEA. While Julia’s moves really didn’t fit the bill for the gym instructor job, Julia did receive happy news when she finally got her green card. Meanwhile, Julia revealed off-screen that she hadn’t danced in a long time. Apparently, she quit the go-go job when she started working as an “assistant judge.” Fans were curious about Julia apparently having a law degree, but she explained that she verified documents on a computer. 90 Day Fiancé viewers realized she had been an “assistant to a judge” instead.

Leaked Photo Shows Mike Youngquist With Alleged Girlfriend

Rumors of Mike dating a new woman after his separation from Natalie were doing the rounds after he was spotted hiking in Washington with a mystery woman. Mike was once more seen with a new woman at the Seattle airport while flying to San Jose accompanied by Trish. A Reddit fan claimed Mike denied having a girlfriend during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All filming. However, a new photo featuring Mike and an unknown woman was recently circulated on Instagram. While some think it’s just a fan posing with him, others have already declared her a better match than Natalie.

Next: 90 Day Fiancé Season 1 Couples: Where Are They Now?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.





Email



90 Day Fiancé: Julia Unveils Glam Makeover After Getting Her Green Card

About The Author