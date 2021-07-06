90 Day Fiancé: Uncle Beau Debunks Rumors Of Mike & Natalie’s Reunion – Screen Rant

Natalie Mordovtseva from 90 Day Fiancé suggested she was back together with her husband Mike Youngquist by sharing a photo of his cousin, Uncle Beau, on Instagram. But while Mike and Natalie are being accused of faking their separation and fights on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? for drama, Uncle Beau is responding to the rumors. Amidst Mike and Natalie’s April 2020 wedding shown on season eight in April 2021, Uncle Beau revealed the couple already separated off-screen. With fan-favorite Uncle Beau spoiling the storyline of Mike and Natalie, fans glued their screens to see how their marriage will end.

Season six of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? started off with Mike and Natalie happily married, but things went topsy turvy when they visited Trish Youngquist in Oklahoma for Thanksgiving 2020. Mike’s mom already tried to cancel his wedding in season 8, so Natalie was cold to Trish from the start. The chilly vibes between future actress Natalie and butter-loving Trish turned icy after she apparently called her a “hooker.” Fans predicted the split with Mike was coming next. Around the same time, Uncle Beau, who doesn’t seem to be bound by TLC contracts, claimed Natalie left Mike by lying to him about her whereabouts on Christmas Eve 2020 and running away to Seattle.

Several clues also suggested Natalie later moved to Florida and was starring as a cast member on season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life. Many suggested Natalie moved on from Mike, as rumors of her having found a new man in Florida did the rounds. At the same time, some also claimed her husband found himself a new blonde girlfriend. However, in a shocking plot twist, Natalie posted an Instagram story about Uncle Beau, which seemed to be filmed at Mike’s farm in Sequim. The story was quickly deleted by Natalie, but eagle-eyed 90 Day Fiancé fans took screenshots at the right moment.

Mike put up his own post about Uncle Beau helping him put a fence on his property, which stayed on his story, as did Beau’s own stories featuring Nymeria the dog, who Natalie supposedly ran over. Uncle Beau was wearing the same shirt in all three of their updates, seemingly proving Natalie and Mike were together again. Fans wondered it was a coincidence, though most assumed Mike and Natalie buried their hatchet for the 100th time. One 90 Day Fiancé blogger, that_mommy_says_bad_words, happened to confront the man of the moment, Uncle Beau himself.

The 90 Day Fiancé fan page shared a story about Mike and Natalie getting back together with Uncle Beau via DM asking, “This isn’t true is it?” Uncle Beau’s reply was a “hell no” followed by “she ain’t herre.” However, given that fans seem to think Natalie always finds a way to stay relevant in the 90 Day Fiancé gossip, some have a new theory. Fans are claiming her IG story was a screenshot of what Mike posted to get people talking about her relationship status once again.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 pm on TLC.

