90 Day Fiancé: Tiffany Warns Fans Against Dating Men From South Africa – Screen Rant

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Tiffany gave a hot take on South African men, and it seems to indicate that she and Ronald are headed towards divorce.

Tiffany Franco Smith and Ronald Smith of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise have been on-and-off for years, and in a new Instagram story, Tiffany seems to confirm that she and her husband have split. Less than a day after Ronald fueled divorce rumors with his own Instagram post, Tiffany responded to a fan with an interest in men from South Africa, and her advice was not favorable. The couple has gone up and down before, but the growing list of social media clues makes it seem that Tiffany and Ronald are done for good this time.

The back and forth between Tiffany and Ronald has been going on since they first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and has continued on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? On the show, the couple has reunited in South Africa, but their social media activity tells a different story. Despite what fans have been saying, Tiffany and Ronald squashed divorce rumors in a Father’s Day post. However, Tiffany and Ronald’s latest Instagram activity suggests things took a turn for the worst.

Following Ronald’s recent cryptic post, Tiffany conducted an Instagram Q&A, and one fan wanted her advice. “Is there anything I need to know about South African men? Just curious since I just met one,” a fan asked. Tiffany responded “GIIIIIIIIRRRRRRLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL” complete with a “no” emoji. Tiffany has had issues with Ronald’s past as a compulsive gambler, and it seems to have soured her opinion of South African men altogether. Tiffany’s strong response to the fan’s question does not bode well for her relationship with Ronald.

There were other clues in the Q&A that made it seem like Tiffany was done with Ronald. When another fan asked, “Are you and Ronald still together? If so, has he moved to the U.S.?,” Tiffany curtly responded “No we are not physically together he is in South Africa I’m in America,” and didn’t comment on whether they were together romantically or not. Between Tiffany’s trashing of South African men and Ronald’s cryptic posts, all evidence is pointing towards divorce.

Though the 90 Day Fiancé couple hasn’t confirmed anything officially, it’s starting to feel obvious that they’re not in a good place right now. Tiffany and Ronald’s storyline on the show is still unfolding, but their relationship is playing out differently on social media. Tiffany’s recent post seems pretty unambiguous and it appears that, at least for the time being, the couple won’t be reconciling and moving forward in their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

