90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco’s Dramatic Transformation Over The Years – Screen Rant

Though Tiffany is now known for her dark bangs and cold shoulder tops, here are all the ways she has changed her look since starring in 90 Day Fiance.

After first appearing on season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Tiffany Franco has appeared alongside her husband, Ronald Smith, on season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? The pair has been separated on different continents for much of the season, and they cannot seem to figure out a way to make their relationship work. The mother of two has been going through a lot of changes in her relationship as well as her overall look since she joined the cast.

Tiffany and Ronald have had many hurdles in their relationship, from being unsure whether they would be able to live in the U.S. or end up in South Africa, to coping with Ronald’s severe gambling addiction. The mother of two has juggled owning her own business, raising two kids on her own and trying to make her marriage work, which is explored more in Happily Ever After. Many 90 Day fans are familiar with Angela’s multiple surgeries and her recovery process, and it seems that Tiffany followed her castmate’s lead. Tiffany revealed that she underwent gastric sleeve surgery to address some health concerns and ensure she is feeling her best. Though she has been on a weight loss journey for some time, Tiffany has also experimented with different styles since her time on the show.

Traveling Selfie

Tiffany’s first picture on her Instagram is only two years old, coinciding with her first time appearing on a season of of 90 Day Fiance. She has rocked her signature dark hair and bangs in all of her Instagram pictures, but fans were shocked to find her look in high school was dramatically different. Tiffany showed off her now-iconic nose ring and amazing makeup skills as she shared her trip from her native Maryland up north to New York City.

Pregnancy Glow

Tiffany showed off a softer, breezy side of her style and personality during this pregnancy photoshoot with her second child, daughter Carley Rose. She wore an airy peach lace maxi dress to accentuate her baby bump and kept her same edgy hairstyle to top off the look. Tiffany and Ronald seemed to be on better terms then, as she tagged his Instagram on her belly.

A Vision in Purple

When celebrating her first wedding anniversary with Ronald, Tiffany had a departure from her black locks and changed it up, debuting bright purple hair. In the photo shared with her over four hundred thousand followers, Tiffany and Ronald looked happy and loved up. She also took a more bold approach to her makeup with a bright red lip.

Cold Shoulder Charmer

Besides her dark hair and nose ring, Tiffany has become known by 90 Day Fiance fans for her cold-shoulder blouses. She seems to have an endless supply of off the shoulder tops in her closet and they have become synonymous with her look. Tiffany is also a great makeup artist and showed that she can pull off some of the most high glam looks out of the entire 90 Day cast. She showed that she can pull off any style of makeup from rocking darker colored eye makeup to beautiful bright pinks.

Bare Faced Beauty

Fans are used to seeing Tiffany on social media and on 90 Day Fiance in a colorful full face of makeup, so they were pleasantly surprised to see her break from the norm. Fans supported the change, calling her a natural beauty and saying that the bare-faced look had them thinking she was 10 years younger. She has also been slowly changing up her hair from all dark to some beautiful ombre highlights and pulling her hair back, marking the first time she has been seen without having bangs.

Post-Surgery Glow Up

Tiffany has been very open with her fans about her fluctuations in her weight over the years, especially after her second child. She announced to fans in 2020 that she was going on a weight loss journey, and in the end decided that a gastric sleeve surgery was the best route to get her healthy. Tiffany has recently used her platform from 90 Day Fiance to advertise protein powders, also boasting a 15-pound water weight loss in the two weeks after her surgery. Tiffany seems to be happier than ever, and fans were excited to see that Tiffany and Ronald squashed rumors of divorce.

