90 Day Fiancé: Sumit Reveals Makeover Without Jenny On July 4th – Screen Rant

Jenny Slatten is nowhere to be seen in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Indian man Sumit Singh’s 4th of July wish revealing his weight loss on Instagram.

Former 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Sumit Singh is flaunting his drastic weight loss in a stylish outfit for the 4th of July but Instagram wants to know where Jenny Slatten is. With Jenny and Sumit both testing positive for COVID-19 in India while staying together, 90 Day Fiancé prayed for their speedy recovery and the couple came back with fresh, new makeovers. Not only had Sumit and Jenny both lost weight and gotten a style upgrade, but they were also glowing with happiness and the reason for it was their surprise engagement. But rumors of Sumit getting married to a new woman also were spread, and Jenny missing from his new photo has now is making fans ask why she is missing.

Jenny was always a fan-favorite until some 90 Day Fiancé fans found out she’d overstayed her welcome for four months the first time she’d visited Sumit’s parents. But unlike Jenny, Sumit seemed shadier to TLC viewers as he’s not only catfished her for a whole year the first time they’d met on Facebook. And Sumit had lost fan support entirely when Jenny had shockingly found out he had wed in an arranged marriage while dating Jenny long-distance. But it was evident that although Sumit didn’t marry Jenny, their relationship was real, unlike many other couples.

Since then, Jenny has stayed in India’s Uttar Pradesh with Sumit and often documented life behind 90 Day Fiancé cameras on their social media feeds. The couple has showed off their fancy staycations and fashionable beach trip in Goa with Jenny and Sumit’s new looks wowing fans. However, recently, Sumit has been looking skinnier and healthier than ever, as per his Instagram, the credit goes to the nutritious meals he makes with Jenny, yoga exercises, and running in the sweltering Indian heat. More confident after the weight loss, Sumit posed for the cameras at what looks like a bar, sipping cocktails and wearing a colorful tie-dye shirt.

“Happy 4th July. Happy Independence Day America!” said Sumit in his Instagram caption as his hashtags asked fans to stay safe, stay healthy, and love all. A fan asked Sumit if the situation in India was better and if the number of cases was down, “A lot better now, Thank you for asking,” was the 90 Day Fiancé celeb’s reply. “Looking good, Jenny is one lucky woman,” complimented one fan and Sumit responded coyly with, “I am the lucky one.” However, some TLC viewers were concerned about American lady Jenny missing from the 4th of July photo, wondering if she was back in California herself.

But Sumit quickly explained that the photo was taken by none other than 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny herself. Perhaps indicative of this is the two cocktail glasses next to Sumit in the frame. It’s not yet known if Sumit and Jenny are married, but they could be planning to move to America after they did. It was what Sumit’s parents had also wanted when they first came to know if his and Jenny’s relationship as well. But the question remains if it’s Jenny’s financial situation as indicated on 90 Day Fiancé that could be stopping them, or if she’s much happier living with Sumit in India instead.

