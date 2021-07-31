90 Day Fiancé: Natalie’s Cooking Show’s Popular Recipe Videos Ranked – Screen Rant

Natalie Mordovtseva from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has been an actress and a journalist, but Mike Youngquist’s wife also does a cooking show on YouTube, and we’re ready to rank the cooking videos that get the most views. While Natalie may have refused to cook Golubtsi for Mike and Trish on the show, her recipe videos offer lots of variety, from pizza to pancakes. Back in February, Natalie shocked fans when she started posting videos. They showed the Ukrainian TLC star cooking salmon and scallops despite being a vegetarian.

Perhaps in a bid to expand her fifteen minutes of fame, she launched her own cooking show online. In real life, Trish complained about Natalie not being a “housewife.” According to Mike, spoiled Natalie had 14 hours alone at home, but she was not helping with cooking and cleaning. This was later confirmed by Uncle Beau and Tamara Authier.

Tamara was introduced as a neighbor on 90 Day Fiancé, and she later revealed that she was hired as a housekeeper as Natalie didn’t know how to cook. Apparently, Natalie had cooked just once for Mike. While he claimed to have liked it then, Uncle Beau said it tasted like “crap.” Now, here are the videos, ranked from worst to best.

Vegetarian Natalie Cooks Salmon And Salad

We rank this video number three i.e. the worst. It’s gotten the most views, though. It’s posted on the Natalie Mordovtseva channel on YouTube. The clip is called “Cooking salmon and salad.” This was the first video that Natalie had posted around Valentine’s Day, and her shirt read, “my dog is my Valentine.” Fans noticed that it wasn’t filmed in Mike’s trailer kitchen, and felt that Natalie didn’t have any sort of screen presence as she appeared awkward. Plus, the camerawork was sloppy. Apart from the bad editing and Natalie’s unnecessary acting, 90 Day Fiancé viewers trashed her for cooking fish while claiming was a vegetarian.

Natalie Makes Sushi In A Mystery Kitchen

At number two, we have this video. It features her showing her subscribers how to make sushi at home. This video was mocked by 90 Day Fiancé fans. They felt it was wrong for Natalie to create a Japanese dish while wearing a Chinese-inspired outfit. She had chopsticks in her hair and folded her hands in a prayer pose. Fans lashed out at Natalie for wanting to jumble various East Asian cultures together. “Traditional dishes should be cooked by people who are native,” one fan wrote, which is what Natalie had said when Mike had asked her to make the Golubtsi on Thanksgiving.

Towards the end of the video, when Natalie tried eating her sushi, fans also saw her eating her own hair, which was getting in the way. Natalie was unable to pop the sushi into her mouth because it was too big. When Natalie tried using chopsticks, the piece of sushi fell apart. She resorted to eating it from her hand. Comments like “Legend has it, she’s still chewing that first roll” and “Omg the hairy bite at the end is appalling” can be seen early on in the video, which has more dislikes than likes.

Natalie Introduces A Secret Sous-Chef

At number one (i.e. the best), we have the last video on Natalie’s cooking show. This show has over 14.7k subscribers. The video is of her cooking apple pie. The clip was posted this April and featured a mystery guest, a child named Nicole. Fans suspect that she is the daughter of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? celeb’s alleged boyfriend. The video was posted by Natalie after she moved to Florida, where she’s supposedly filming 90 Day: The Single Life season 2. Fans appreciated it for not being as sleazy or dramatic as her previous uploads.

Natalie still hasn’t given the exact “ingredients and amounts” for the recipe (she promised to in her YouTube description), and she’s also tried to dodge questions about Nicole. However, to one 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fan who wrote that Natalie is “going to make a great mother,” she replied, “thank you so much!”

