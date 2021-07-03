90 Day Fiancé: Natalie Gets Nose Surgery After Ghosting Mike In Seattle – Screen Rant

Episode 11 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? sees Natalie Mordovtseva getting her nose operation done but not before ghosting Mike Youngquist, however, is it really plastic surgery? In the middle of still accusing Mike’s mom Trish of calling her a “hooker,” Natalie’s 90 Day Fiancé storyline soon shifted focus to her having breathing problems. Natalie found a new friend in Juliana from Russia who she chose over Mike to reveal she had already booked the “very expensive” surgery. But surprisingly, Mike did agree to pay for it and agreed to take time off work. Natalie walked off to the hospital to fix her nose without Mike and got her surgery.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

As per rumors, Natalie who’s not together with Mike anymore, dumped him on Christmas Eve. The midseason trailer for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 has already teased Natalie packing her bags and leaving, so it’s only a few episodes until fans see their break-up on screen. While it’s suspected that Trish and the Oklahoma situation is the reason behind Mike and Natalie’s separation, it also could be the surgery for fluid leaking from her nose, which fans claim is her excuse for getting a nose job. The situation, which started on episode 10 of HEA with Natalie being called “selfish” by Mike, escalated to a whole new level this week.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode starts off with Mike telling the producers that he doesn’t know where Natalie is on the day of the surgery. As Mike exits The Maxwell Hotel lobby, he admits that “surgery is the only way to get” Natalie’s polyps removed and fixed. To make sure Natalie was well-rested before her surgery, Mike had booked them a hotel room but she ended up fighting with him over the Oklahoma topic again and went to Juliana’s after getting frustrated. “I’ve not heard from her since then,” Mike adds and reveals that Natalie took his big blue truck with her and ghosted him.

The 90 Day Fiancé cameras follow Mike to the hospital as his calls to Natalie go unanswered but he does spot his truck in the parking lot and realizes that she’s already in surgery. “It felt like a slap in the face,” adds Mike who wanted to be there for Natalie to comfort her before the surgery. An angry Mike drives the truck away to teach Natalie a lesson but returns when he has a change of heart and waits in the parking lot until her discharge. After being operated upon, a woozy Natalie joins Mike in their truck to go back to Sequim and speaks of how she can finally “feel smell” signaling a successful procedure.

However, Natalie is not in the best of moods when they reach Sequim as her nose bleeds and she demands 90 Day Fiancé husband Mike to make her a boiled potato dish with cheese, butter, pickle, and mushroom. Mike declares Natalie apparently only wants him around when she needs his help on something. Natalie tells the cameras that she was scared of the surgery going wrong because of the anesthesia but laughs that she’s glad she’s alive. “My marriage is very hard because me and Michael have love but don’t have understanding. And it feels sad that I could not trust my own husband even the night before the surgery,” adds Natalie, possibly hinting at Mike hiding something from the night before which happened behind the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? scenes.

Next: 90 Day Fiancé: Natalie Mordovtseva’s Most Gorgeous Dresses Ranked





Email



90 Day Fiancé: Natalie Floors Fans With Post-Weight Loss Beach Look

About The Author