90 Day Fiancé: Michael’s Cryptic Selfies On Angela’s IG Puzzle Fans – Screen Rant

Selfies of Michael Ilesanmi from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? have shown up on Angela Deem’s Instagram, confusing fans of his whereabouts. The Nigerian man has been in a relationship with Georgia woman Angela for four years ever since Michael met her on Facebook. Over several 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs, Michael and Angela have made fans question if they’re meant to be together, even though they’re now married. But amidst Angela flaunting her 100-pound weight loss after gastric and plastic surgery, her relationship status with Michael has been compromised. In that case, what do Michael’s solo photos on Angela’s feed possibly mean?

Michael’s resilience has been applauded by fans who’ve watched him stick by Angela’s side, despite her periodically insulting and embarrassing him. While Angela often claims that Michael is scamming her during fights, fans have also wondered if he’s still married to her because he wants a Green Card. However, Michael has now been pressuring Angela to have a baby. Episode 14 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? even showed Michael getting his sperm tested so he could freeze it and ship it to America. Meanwhile, Angela is absolutely not ready to become a mother at 55, which hints at their long-distance relationship straining on 90 Day Fiancé.

Lately, Angela’s Instagram page has been only about showing off her shocking transformation via various photos, which also include her partying and making new friends. But right after a video of her Las Vegas escapades, Angela’s latest post features Michael’s selfies and a photo of him with his iconic Toyota Camry, as seen on 90 Day Fiancé. Although Michael looks happy in the photos, what’s puzzling to fans is why Angela has posted them in the first place. “Happy New Month fam #letlovelead” is the caption of the post, on which fans have commented with, “Happy New month Angela!!!!” and “How come it’s only Michael’s pictures???”

What some fans don’t know about the @deemangela profile on Instagram is that it is jointly owned by both Angela and Michael. Back in November 2019, a profile called “@babakeke26_,” which was believed to be Michael’s, was flagged by Angela as being an imposter. Fans had always believed it was Michael’s page since it had been used to post several photos of him and Angela. However, Angela asked Instagram and her followers to report it, after which Michael has only been using her @deemangela page to provide regular updates from Lagos. This post also seems to be Michael wishing his 90 Day Fiancé fans a happy month ahead. But some fans think Angela did Michael dirty, as explained by one fan who commented, “Grown @$$ man and can’t even have his own IG.”

It’s often been observed that Angela is controlling in her relationship with Michael. In fact, their biggest fight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 took place after Michael refused to let Angela hack into his phone to track his location. While Angela’s trust issues stem from Michael cheating on her with a neighbor, fans think that she married him in spite of it and at least needs to give him the benefit of the doubt now.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? streams Fridays on Discovery+ and airs Sundays at 8pm on TLC.

Source: Angela Deem/Instagram

