90 Day Fiancé: Julia Unveils Glam Makeover After Getting Her Green Card – Screen Rant

After marrying Brandon Gibbs, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Julia Trubkina has finally received her green card on episode 11. Currently back in Russia, Julia also revealed a glamorous new look, which has impressed her Instagram fans. Although Julia going to Russia alone sparked rumors of her divorce from Brandon, she was quick to brush them off by claiming she was there to meet her family. Since then, Julia has been documenting her life back home to her 90 Day Fiancé fans, including flaunting her secret tattoo during a bathhouse visit, and now, taking out the trash while unveiling her shocking makeover.

Anxious to move out of their infamous Dinwiddie farm, Julia and Brandon were seen house hunting on episode 10 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? last week. However, the rent of her dream home was a little too high, and Julia decided to use her go-go dancer skills to get the job of an instructor at a “gym club.” Fans were shocked to see Julia pitting on her stilettos at Richmond gym, and the 90 Day Fiancé star was asked to get the proper certification first, even though she now had a visa that allows her to work in America. However, the bigger worry on Brandon and Julia’s minds was her impending green card, which they finally received in episode 11.

As Julia video called her father Igor back in Russia while she tore open the letter anxiously, Brandon also got to show off his Russian fluency on 90 Day Fiancé. Julia expected it to be a “nice letter” but she was scared as Brandon and she feared she might get deported. Still, the letter did contain Julia’s green card, and Brandon declared, “now I can spend the rest of my life with the love of my life” as she exclaimed, “and now you live with me all your life.” The couple who’s recently been at odds with Brandon’s parents, also revealed that they’d also signed their lease, as they worried about Ron and Betty getting upset and freaking out.

On Instagram, Julia Trubkina seemed to celebrate the happy news by donning a whole new glamorous look with her straight hair tied in a sleek ponytail, and wearing a stylish black romper complimented by professionally done make-up. The 90 Day Fiancé star jokingly added a post of herself carrying a large blue bag of trash and tossing it away with a caption, “🤣im a boss😎 stereotype of how Russian girls dress to take out the trash😉” Some fans found it odd that Julia was wearing sneakers instead of her signature heels, which make her OOTD feel incomplete. But she also replied with a row of laughing emojis when a 90 Day Fiancé fan commented that she “she had to give her hooker heels back to Nutalie!”

Meanwhile, several fans also mentioned how they thought Julia’s video was basically pointed, although a few understood that “It’s a joke 😂” and “She’s showing how they always dress up in Russia.” The upcoming 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode also had Ron and Betty feeling Brandon has been manipulated by Julia into signing the lease without telling them and moving out without any notice. Whether Julia and Brandon’s parents mend their relationship by the end of the season might either villainize her further or make their storyline worth a watch.

