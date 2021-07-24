90 Day Fiancé: Julia & Brandon Plan To Buy House With Dog Simba – Screen Rant

Popular 90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina addressed rumors of her coming back to stay at Ron and Betty Gibbs’ farm, despite moving into an apartment on Happily Ever After, by revealing she and Brandon Gibbs plan on buying a house. The Russian girl never seemed satisfied with her living conditions in the Dinwiddie farm, often threatening Brandon with “I go Russia” or wanting to move to Las Vegas. However, recent episodes of HEA showed Brandon and Julia sign a lease for a new apartment in Richmond. But Betty wasn’t particularly happy about Brandon leaving the farm, and Ron claimed their son was being manipulated by Julia instead. Along with this, Brandon and Julia’s recent Instagram updates made TLC viewers speculate that the 90 Day Fiancé couple never left.

Although Betty seemed pretty okay with Brandon and Julia staying on their own during the 90 Day Fiancé season 8 Tell-All, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 showed mother Gibbs getting negative again. While Brandon signed the lease without even consulting his parents, fans came to think of it as a great idea due to the Gibbs’ showering the apartment with criticism. This made mama’s boy Brandon feel guilty about his decision, and he claimed that he “felt stuck in the middle,” forcing himself to choose between staying with his parents or making Julia happy. However, episode 13 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? showed Brandon and Julia packing and leaving, finally taking the big step.

“We never need [to] come back [to the] farm. Because this is not our place now,” Julia confessed to the 90 Day Fiancé cameras while declaring that she was happy about not having to feed pigs anymore. However, Julia, who came back to the United States after her Russia vacation ended with her getting detained at the airport, shocked fans with her “Bali” post. The Krasnodar native posted a video of herself in what looked like a pool and said, “Hi everyone from Bali, I hope you had an amazing day like me because I’m in Bali.” However, when Brandon panned the camera up, it was an above-ground pool on what looked like the Gibbs family farm. But Julia nipped the rumors in the bud in her latest Instagram post, in which she posed for selfies in the same pool with Brandon and her dog, Simba.

“Love with all my heart,” wrote the young 90 Day Fiancé star, who explained why she was back at Ron and Betty’s farm with Brandon. “We didn’t take Simba to the apartment, we pick him up for the weekend,” posted Julia. She added that they “sometimes” pick him up on weekdays or just drop by to visit him. Julia then mentioned that she and Brandon plan to buy a house soon so they can take Simba with them to stay. Many 90 Day Fiancé fans agreed that the apartment was too small for Brandon and Julia to stay in with Simba, who wouldn’t be happy there.

“How adorable are you as a couple Simba says get me off the farm,” wrote a fan in a top-liked comment on Julia’s post. The 90 Day Fiancé celeb replied to them with, “You are absolutely right, we tried to take him with us, we bring him for a few days, but he definitely doesn’t like the apartment.” Julia also confirmed that she and Brandon are still staying together at their Richmond place and putting all the rumors to rest.

