90 Day Fiancé: Everything To Know About Natalie’s New Friend Juliana – Screen Rant

90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva has found a new best friend in Juliana who’s making Mike Youngquist seethe with jealousy. Although Natalie and Mike had met through mutual friends Matt and Svetlana who stayed in America, the former Ukrainian actress cried about being lonely and friendless in Sequim. Natalie even kept a pet rat for company and tried to make neighbor Tamara Authier her maid of honor, but it was Juliana AKA Julia who gave her a room in her house in Seattle. But who really is Juliana and how did 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie meet the woman to whom she gave her Christmas presents and food?

Episode 14 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? appears to be the most shocking one yet for couple Mike and Natalie. After their fallout last week over Trish allegedly calling her a “hooker,” it was revealed that Natalie had hardly been spending time with Mike. The same episode had also shown Natalie complaining about her lack of emotional connection with Mike and admitting that it was Julia who gave her that.

Julia had told Natalie,“You are so soft and feminine, and beautiful,” and on this week’s episode, the Seattle-based woman gave her solace again. The two best friends lay close in bed as Juliana comforted Natalie, and later helped her hatch a plan of leaving 90 Day Fiancé star Mike’s house for good.

How Natalie Met Juliana

Natalie’s partner-in-crime Juliana was introduced during episode 10 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? during which the conversation with Mike about the infamous nose surgery occurred. Mike wasn’t aware that Natalie had gone behind his back and booked an operation, which she also later got done after ghosting him. Back then, Natalie had revealed how she’d met Juliana, her “only friend in Washington.” Natalie confessed, “We met online, and we instantly connected,” and that Mike had never met the lady prior to that night. Interestingly, Juliana knew all about Natalie’s nose operation way before Mike did, which appeared to have hurt him as he later complained, “you’ve been doing everything with your friend Julia.”

Juliana Feels Natalie’s Pain

Juliana had told the 90 Day Fiancé cameras that she’d been friends with Natalie “around six months.” Known for her quirky headbands amongst TLC viewers since her debut, Juliana had revealed that she’s originally from Russia and came to America with her husband because he has work here. “It was my first immigration,” Natalie’s bestie had added before admitting that it was a little bit hard for her. When Juliana met Natalie, she could see that the 90 Day Fiancé cast member had “so much problem with a different culture.” Juliana mentioned that she hoped she could help because she’s been in the U.S. for “a long time.”

Juliana Makes Room For Natalie In Her Home and Heart

While Juliana did mention that she had a husband, and Mike accused Natalie of giving away all the Christmas gifts he got for her to her friend’s family, no other people have been spotted in her house yet. In episode 14, Juliana serves Natalie tea as Mike’s wife narrates her argument with Mike and Trish to her while her friend hugs her and pacifies her on a bed. “I’m not putting enough in our relationship right?” asks 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie and declares, “I don’t want to live there.” Juliana whispers, “You have me. That’s it,” before she leaves with Natalie to go to Sequim. The plan is now for Natalie to pack her bags and move out of Mike’s trailer while he’s away at work and into Juliana’s room. However, Mike ends up confronting Natalie at home in a cliffhanger at the end of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? this week.

