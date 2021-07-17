90 Day Fiancé: Angela Deem’s Explicit Weight Loss Reveal Offends Viewers – Screen Rant

Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? sees Angela Deem finally revealing her post weight loss surgery body to Michael Ilesanmi on TV, and Reddit fans are calling the scene out for being explicit. This week on 90 Day Fiancé, fans see Angela wanting to mend things with Michael two weeks after their scandalous break-up. To get Michael to apologize, even though she was in the wrong for her abusive behavior, Angela enlists the help of her psychic best friend, Tracey. Oddly, Michael suddenly starts singing a different tune, and the episode ends with him and Angela seemingly patching up their relationship and him shockingly reacting to the after-effects of her chest surgery.

The joint-reading that Angela and Michael do with psychic Tracey is being mocked by TLC fans for being one-sided and unfair for the Nigerian 90 Day Fiancé star. But somehow 90 Day Fiancé‘s Michael, who’s also accused of scamming and using Angela as a “business” to get to the United States, repents for his sin of being unsupportive in the past and ends up wooing his wife. Angela gets Michael to say that he finds her beautiful, young and sexy after her weight loss surgery because the thought of losing her scares him. While blowing kisses to the camera during their video chat, Michael calls Angela his “baby” and “queen,” and decides to show her his appreciation by “officially” making up in a steamy bathtub scene.

This particular scene from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is now being trashed by fans on Reddit, especially with user devil-doll sharing a screengrab of Angela after she unrobes, and a comment on it saying, “I never wanted to see this.” As Angela sits covered in soapsuds for her date night, she discusses how they’re into “more teasin’ than pleasin’” during their long-distance phone calls. The Nigerian man asks the meemaw to show him her body after the breast reduction surgery, and she tells him, “They’re not healed completely.” Meanwhile, Reddit fans think that it was unnecessary to have filmed the scene and that it should have come with an “NSFL” warning.

The scene, which was also teased during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 premiere, had Angela distastefully making comments about blowing bubbles and adding, “My c********* is on fire.” One fan commented, “I feel so bad for the people who had to film this,” on the Reddit post, with someone else joking, “Poor Michael had to see that IRL. He’s earned his Green Card twenty times over.” Others simply have asked for “eye bleach” so that they could unsee Angela and Michael’s private moments, and those who haven’t watched the episode yet are hoping the photo is not from the meemaw’s OF profile.

It appears that as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 nears its finale, things are getting back on track for Michael and Angela. The man has been accused of staying put in the relationship, marred with constant scolding and demeaning remarks, all because of him wanting to come to the United States. However, it could also be that Michael really loves Angela by this point in time, as she keeps repeating for the 90 Day Fiancé cameras. While Michael is still in Lagos, awaiting his visa to get approved, the 90 Day Fiancé star is still together with Angela, as revealed via a recent Instagram goof-up.

