9-year-old-girl-responsible-for-ebeano-supermarket-fire-arrested-by-police-(video)

The arsonist lady who was captured by CCTV footage setting the Ebeano supermarket in the Lokogoma area of Abuja ablaze, turns out to be a 9-year-old little girl.

The inferno razed the multi-million Naira shopping mall all night on Saturday, July 17, 2021 into the early hours of the next day.

While the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained at the time, a CCTV footage was eventually released and it shows a young girl dressed in a black T-Shirt and jeans, walking down an aisle of the supermarket where lighters and gas cylinders are displayed on the shelves, before lighting up a fire that would later engulf the entire building.

The little after starting the fire, walked away briskly and vanished out of sight.

Ebeano which is one of Nigeria’s biggest supermarket brands, is reported to be a target of arsonists who have been wanting to burn down some of its outlets in recent times.

