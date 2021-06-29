9-year-old dead, two other children injured after separate drive-by shootings in Statesville – WRAL.com

By WRAL News

Statesville, N.C. — A 9-year-old girl is dead and two other children are injured after multiple drive-by shootings in Statesville Monday night.

Statesville Police responded Monday evening to a call of subjects shot at 1309 Wilson Lee Boulevard, where officers located two children outside of the residence who suffered gunshot wounds. One child was a 9-year-old female and the other was 7-year-old male.

Officers immediately began life-saving efforts until EMS arrived. Both children were transported from the scene to the hospital. The 9-year-old died from her injuries and the 7-year-old is being treated for his injuries.

Witnesses saw a white Mercedes heading southbound in the 1300 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard with a subject shooting from inside the vehicle.

While the Statesville Police processed that crime scene, another incident took place at 316 New Bern Avenue, where a 10-year-old boy suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Witnesses stated a white possible Honda Accord drove by with a subject shooting from inside the vehicle. The Iredell County sherriff’s office and Mooresville Police Department responded and assisted with crowd control and scene security.

Investigators are actively looking into these cases and asking if anyone has information regarding these violent crimes, please contact the Statesville Police Department.