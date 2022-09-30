9 reasons to wear a knitted sweater vest this season

Last modified on

Sep 30, 2022 17:26 BST

Hollie Brotherton

Knitted sweater vests are a layering essential for us women in the UK. The perfect transitional piece, we’ve found all of the best available online from Marks & Spencer, Zara, H&M, Arket, & Other Stories & more.

Looking for cosy knitwear now we’re moving into the colder months? Sweater vests are back in a big way and they’re your new layering staple, particularly for the transitional seasons. From stand out pinks to chic neutrals and studious grey hues, this autumn the high street has come through with something for every outfit.

RELATED: 13 cute cosy cardigans to wear this autumn – the fluffier the better!

MORE: The striped sweater is trending right now – shop our favourites

How to style a sweater vest for 2022? Not just reserved for the likes of Rihanna and Kendall Jenner, sweater vests are easier to style than you might think. Often worn over a white tee or oversized shirt, they’re like an accessory that’s functional too, as they also keep you warm. They pair perfectly with jeans or you could even wear one over a floaty long-sleeved maxi to sharpen up the silhouette.

From Arket to ASOS and Mango to M&S, here are 9 of the best to shop online now…

9 stylish sweater vests to shop now

Knitted alpaca vest, £59, Arket

SHOP NOW Made from a blend of yak, alpaca and RWS merino wool, this Arket sweater vest is lightweight but will really last you. It has a cool boxy fit and crew neck.

Geometric print vest, £29.99, Mango

SHOP NOW In a workwear wardrobe rut? Mango has the antidote in the form of this geometric knit.

Fluffy tank top, £80, Boden

SHOP NOW Inject some colour into your autumn wardrobe with Boden’s fluffy striped sweater vest.

Cotton rich cable knit vest, £29.50, M&S

SHOP NOW We’re getting cosy Alpine vibes from Marks & Spencer’s Fair Isle knitted vest.

Oversized knitted vest, £45, Nobody’s Child

SHOP NOW Style Nobody’s Child’s cream sweater vest with everything from wide-leg trousers to your favourite jeans.

GANNI Recycled wool-blend jacquard vest, £165, Net-a-Porter

SHOP NOW Channel Kendall Jenner in this 70s style striped sweater vest by Ganni.

Knitted sweater vest, £18.99, H&M

SHOP NOW H&M’s oversized sweater vest is made from a high-quality wool blend and just £19.

Idano vest, £149, Anthropologie

SHOP NOW We love a sweater vest styled with a printed maxi dress, as seen with this white cable knit from Anthropologie.

Monki sweater vest, £20, ASOS

SHOP NOW Monki’s cable knit sweater vest comes in the perfect autumn shade – chocolate brown.

SHOP: 22 stylish winter boots to shop for the new season

HELLO!’s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

–