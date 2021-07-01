9 Injured After Planned Detonation Of Seized Illegal Fireworks Ends In Explosion – CBS Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nine people were injured Wednesday evening after a planned detonation of seized illegal fireworks ended in an explosion in South Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, the Los Angeles Police Department received a tip of illegal fireworks at a home in the 700 block of 27th Street. When officers arrived, they found two children and approximately 5,000 pounds of fireworks.

According to authorities, one man was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of destructive devices, possession of fireworks and child endangerment. Long said the child endangerment case was being referred to the Department of Child and Family Services.

Both bomb squad and investigators were on scene as officers loaded pallets full of explosives into a semi-truck in the alleyway behind the home.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said nine people were being evaluated, though their conditions were unknown, and the Urban Search and Rescue task force was on scene to evaluate the structural integrity of the most heavily damaged building.

There were no immediate reports of evacuations in the neighborhood.