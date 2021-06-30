8-suspects-on-trial-over-uniilorin-murder

Eight suspects are standing trial in Ilorin high Court precided by Justice I.A Yusuf, over the rape and murder of a University of Ilorin 300 level undergraduate, Blessing Olajide.

It was gathered that she was allegedly raped and murdered at her Tanke residence along the University road, Ilorin on 2nd of June.

The suspects who allegedly carried out the dastardly act were later arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS).

They are standing trial for offences of Criminal Conspiracy, Rape, Armed Robbery, Culpable Homicide and Receiving stolen properties.

It will be recalled that Blessing Olajide was allegedly brutalised by her attackers at her Tanke, Ilorin residence before being raped to death by them.

Her death had caused an uproar with Civil Societies Organisations and her relatives calling for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

The suspects who are now standing trial were reportedly arrested by the operatives of the DSS.