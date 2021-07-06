Home Business 8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash
8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Eight people were wounded early Sunday when a person began shooting toward groups of people near a Fort Worth car wash and multiple people returned fire, police said.

Police said in a statement that the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. Police said no suspects were in custody.

Police said an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Police said Sunday afternoon that detectives had determined the shooting began following an argument between several men. Police said one person then left the scene, retrieved a gun and began shooting toward groups of people.

Police said multiple people in the area then returned fire.

Most of those wounded were innocent bystanders, police said.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said officers provided medical care to the injured on arrival.

A juvenile female had minor injuries after being stuck by a vehicle, police said.

