8-energetic-dance-videos-of-bbnaija’s-liquorose,-might-be-first-shine-ya-eyes-housemate-to-hit-1m-ig-fans

Dancer Liquorose is among the ladies competing for the N90m prize money in the sixth season of the BB. show

However, the young lady was already famous on social media even before stepping into Big Brother’s house

. has compiled some energetic dance videos of Liquorose and her popular group known as GGB Dance Crew

Fans of the Big Brother . (BB.) show were slightly taken aback after the show’s host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced a lady identified as Liquorose as one of the female contestants going into Big Brother’s house.

A handful of people knew they had spotted the face somewhere but their memories were only jogged after she mounted the stage and identified herself as a dancer.

BB.’s Liquorose impresses with her energetic dance videos.

Real name Roseline Afije, the young and pretty lady is a member of the popular Girls Got Bold (GGB) dance crew popular on social media for their energetic moves to trending songs.

A visit to their official Instagram page shows that the group has over 400k with each member having nothing less than over 300k followers.

Liquorose, on the other hand, now has about 881k followers from over 700k before she was announced as a BB. contestant. From indications, she is going to make history as the first Shine Ya Eyes housemate to hit the 1m count on IG.

While Liquorose is mostly known to dance alongside her group members, her Instagram page shows that she’s also a force to reckon with when she’s dancing solo.

. has compiled some interesting dance clips of the BB. housemate. Check them out below:

1. Liquorose shows off the happy feet dance routine

2. Liquorose spotted doing the GGB waist challenge

3. Liquorose shows off . dance moves

4. Liquorose participates in Kamata challenge

5. It Ain’t Me dance with fellow GGB members

6. Liquorose spotted giving dance lessons

7. Liquorose dances to E Choke song

8. Liquorose showing off with other GGB members

