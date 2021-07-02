8 Bluetooth Speakers That Are Perfect for Your Fourth of July Party – IndieWire

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After more than a year of lockdowns and restrictions, Fourth of July celebrations will be an opportunity to reunite with friends and family. Whether you’re planning a pool party, barbecue, beach day, or simply binging movies on Independence Day, buying a new Bluetooth speaker will enhance your soundscape. To help you make the right choice, we rounded up eight Bluetooth speakers that are perfect for your Fourth of July festivities.

From indoor/outdoor speakers to high-end speakers, affordable speakers, portable and wired speakers — the list has a little bit of everything. For more audio recommendations, check out our picks for the best soundbars, laptop speakers, and gaming speakers.

JBL Pulse 4 Wireless Speaker

Get powerful sound and deep base with the JBL Pulse 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Featuring 360-degree sound, this stylish bluetooth speaker dazzles wherever you place it. On the technical side, it’s wireless, waterproof, and gives you up to 12 hours of use on a single charge. It has a wireless range of up to 40 feet, and you can pair it with any Bluetooth compatible device to stream your favorite songs. You can also download the JBL Connect App, which features a variety of light show themes (or customize your own) that turn your speaker into a light show — whether the music is on or off. Another cool feature for turning up the party: PartyBoost allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together, or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers.

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker

The Marshall Stanmore II is a wired Bluetooth speaker that’s a solid choice if you’re partying in the house. This stylish WiFi-enabled subwoofer speaker is perfectly sized for any room. It’s got precise, balanced audio and built-in Alexa, so you can control your music without even touching the speaker. The app allows you to customize presets, connect to other Alexa-enabled devices, and control playback demands. While the 10-pound speaker isn’t portable (it has to be plugged in) it has a gorgeous retro design that will stand out in any room. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get this speaker for $18 cheaper than the list price, and it’ll be delivered within a couple of days.

Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker

The specs on the Color II are similar to the Micro, particularly the bold sound quality. It’s waterproof (though a slightly lower grade than the Micro) with a durable silicone exterior, and uses the same Bose app and has the same Siri and Google assistant compatibility. Where it differs more is battery life — the Color II lasts for up to eight hours per charge — and its weight — at 1.2 pounds, it’s more than double the weight. It comes in a few fun colors (Aqua Blue, Citron, or Coral Red) as well as a standard Soft Black, Polar White, or Midnight Blue. An auxiliary jack allows you to connect a non-Bluetooth advice, and you can operate it via battery or AC power.

Edifier S3000Pro Active Speakers

A high-powered sound boost, the Edifier S3000 Pro Bluetooth speakers earn great reviews for powerful sound capabilities. These bookshelf speakers are fine tuned to get the party started with 256W RMS serving up room-shaking bass and zero distortion. The 6.5” aluminum drivers are combined with planner silk diaphragm tweeters to provide vibrant sound quality up to 328 feet.

Bose SoundLink Revolve II Bluetooth Speakers

Another model in the Bose SoundLink lineup that can double as a centerpiece for your 4th of July party, the Revolve II’s cone-shaped design makes it easy to sit on a countertop or table, but it’s also portable enough to move around. This waterproof Bluetooth speaker features 360-degree sound with up to 13 hours of battery life (it charges through USB), and weighs less than two pounds. If you really want to turn things up, pair two SoundLink Revolve II speakers in Party Mode for double the sound performance.

JBL Clip 3

Not only is the JBL Clip 3 extremely small and portable — the compact circular unit comes with a built-in carabiner clip and weighs less than half a pound — it’s also .imately nice-looking, unlike some other speakers. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 10 hours, and it’s IPX7 waterproof so it can be submerged in up to a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. It’s perfect for the beach, the pool, or the shower, and a built-in noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone means you can make clear calls on it, too. You can get the JBL Clip 3 in a ton of different colors such as yellow (pictured), black, red, green, white, and pink.

Fluance Fi70 Three-Way Wireless Music System

Large and in charge. The Fluance Fi70 Wireless High Fidelity Music System is a statement piece wrapped in a brawny speaker providing you with an ultimate music system that can easily replace a full-on home stereo system. It’s 36” tall, 81-pounds, and designed for superior audio enjoyment with a widely accomplished frequency range, powerful integrated amplifier, and six speaker configuration which includes dual 8″ subwoofers.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance Bluetooth Speaker

The Beosound Balance speaker from Bang & Olufsen delivers superior sound in a sleek design for audiophiles with a larger budget. This 38” x 20” wireless speaker boasts dynamic acoustic performance, and is designed to fit on a side table, shelf, or against the wall. The precision-crafted aluminum grill features a Fibonacci pattern for acoustic transparency, and despite the minimalist design, Beosound Balance is packed with essential features including WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast, Google Voice Assistant, Active Room Compensation (which optimizes your sound experience based on how the speaker it positioned), and impressive bass performance. The remote-controlled speaker includes two 5.25” bass drivers, two 2” full range drivers, two 3” full drivers, and a 3/4” tweeter. If you’re looking for a more portable (and cheaper) B&G option the Beolit 20 speaker retails for $529.

