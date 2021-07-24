8 Amazon Fire TV Tips and Tricks You Need to Know – MUO – MakeUseOf

Gone are the days when we used to struggle with our laptops, cable, and other portable devices to enjoy our favorite TV shows and movies. Amazon Fire TV has given its users a lot of comfort by helping them stream straight to their TV.

If you use an Amazon Fire TV device, there are many excellent functions it has that you’re likely unaware of. As such, here are the best features that will help make your watching experience with Amazon Fire TV better.

1. Use Alexa Hands-Free

Amazon has come up with a complete hands-free Alexa control with Fire TV. You don’t need to press the voice button on the remote to find content and open an app in the Fire TV interface. Instead, you just need another Alexa-enabled device like an Echo, and your hands-free is ready.

To set it up, just pair your device with the Fire TV; go to the Alexa app on your phone and search for Bluetooth settings, add Fire TV as a new device, and the two are paired. Alternatively, just ask Alexa to pair with your Fire TV!

Apart from playing and stopping your music, you can also control other Alexa-enabled devices. For example, you can see your video door camera or enable smart lights on your TV.

2. Bring Up Diagnostics Information

Amazon Fire TV has a hidden diagnostics panel. You get access to a lot of information that is critical for advanced settings. For example, you can know more about frame rate, video codecs, CPU load, memory usage, display resolution, current internet streaming speed, and other diagnostic data.

To go to the diagnostic menu:

Press and hold the Fire TV remote Center button for a second. Keep holding it, then press and hold the Down button. Wait three seconds and release both buttons. Finally, press the Menu button (the three horizontal lines on the remote.)

A pop-up menu will appear. Toggle the System X-Ray and Advanced Options to On. Now, you can check and troubleshoot problems with your Fire TV. You can understand which apps you use the most, check your video resolution quality, and adjust video streaming settings.

3. Control the Fire TV From Your Phone

If you have misplaced your Fire TV remote or it’s not working, you can still control your Fire TV through your phone. The app offers the same buttons and functions as the remote.

Follow the simple steps below to control Fire TV through your phone:

Download the Fire TV app on your phone from the Play Store or App Store. Sign in and enter the email and password of your Amazon account. Select the desired Fire TV device to be controlled. You will receive a connection request code on the TV screen. Enter this code in the app of your phone. A connection is established between the phone and TV. You can now use your phone as a remote control.

4. Restart Your Device Using the Remote

At times, you may need to restart your Fire TV. If your Fire TV Stick freezes, you don’t have to turn off your TV. You can simply restart it using the remote control.

Here is how you can do it:

Hold down the Select and Play/Pause keys on the remote at the same time for few seconds. The Fire TV Stick will start to reboot. You will see a message that the device is shutting down. After a short time, you will see the Fire TV logo loading.

5. Protect Your Privacy

Fire TV devices are required to be connected to the internet, which raises privacy concerns. When you use a device, what you watch, how much time you spend on the device, your location, most active apps, and other such information can be tracked.

So, it is advisable to follow these steps to change the Privacy Settings and Data Monitoring on your Fire TV Stick:

Go to Settings. Open Preferences and select Privacy Settings. Turn Device Usage Data and Collect App Usage Data both Off. Return to the previous screen and set Data Monitoring to Off.

6. Customize the Home Screen

It’s easier than ever to navigate your Fire TV, go to your profile, and navigate voice-first with Alexa. You can find what you are looking for more quickly and navigate to key destinations like Home, Find, Live, Library, Profiles, and so on hassle-free.

In addition, you can pin and rearrange the order of apps to access your favorites easily.

To use this feature, go to an app on the navigation bar at the top of the home screen. Then, press the menu button to Move or Hide it.

You can create up to six user profiles on your Fire TV. Profiles ensure each gets personalized recommendations and can set their own preferences.

After setting up your Alexa voice profile, simply say, “Alexa, switch to my profile.” Fire TV will display your profile.

Amazon Fire TV can also directly display live video feeds from home security cameras. This feature works with Alexa devices like the Amazon Echo and Dot.

Follow the steps below to connect your camera to your Fire TV:

First, link the Fire TV and a compatible device in the Alexa app on your smartphone. Now set up your home security camera in the desired place. Open the Alexa app on your phone. Select Smart Home > Devices. Search Smart Home Camera. Select Enable Skill. You will be required to sign in to your Alexa account. Once the skill is enabled, click Devices to discover your camera. Select Discover and enable Alexa to find your security camera. Once all set, you can stream the live feed on supported Fire TV devices.

8. Add a Mouse and Keyboard

As the Amazon Fire app store contains apps that are not optimized for remote control, it becomes necessary to use a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse. This makes it easier to browse the different apps on your Fire TV and speeds up the process of entering passwords and other search terms.

To connect a mouse or keyboard, follow the steps below:

Open Settings. Choose Remotes and Bluetooth Devices. Select Other Bluetooth Devices. Choose Add Bluetooth Mouse or Keyboard and choose the one that’s yours.

Voilà! You can now use your keyboard and mouse on your Fire TV.

Amazon Continues to Improve the Fire TV Experience

Amazon continues to come up with features to improve its customers’ experience. However, most people don’t know about these lesser-known features. Using these Fire TV tips and tricks should make your watching experience more enjoyable and secure.

How to Speed Up Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Is your Amazon Fire TV Stick going slow? Here are several tips that really work to speed up your device.

Read Next

About The Author

Krishnapriya Agarwal

(21 Articles Published)

Krishnapriya, or KP, is a tech enthusiast who loves looking for ways to make life easy with technology and gadgets. She drinks coffee, explores new ways to use her electronic devices, and reads comic books. More

From Krishnapriya Agarwal