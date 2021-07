76-year-old-woman-shoved-to-ground-in-unprovoked-attack-in-nyc

KCRA – Sacramento Videos

Sacramento teacher out of the classroom after using racial slur

A seventh grade Spanish teacher at Kit Carson International Academy is out of the classroom after a recording of her making a racial slur spread on social media, according to district officials. The incident happened three weeks ago. “When I heard it, I was absolutely shocked,” said Berry Accius, Voices of the Youth founder. “It’s not ok in everyday life and it’s definitely not ok in the classroom either,” parent Ashley Freeman told KCRA 3. See more in the video above.