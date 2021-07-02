76-year-old-woman-shoved-to-ground-in-unprovoked-attack-in-nyc

KCRA – Sacramento Videos

Sacramento teacher out of the classroom after using racial slur

A seventh grade Spanish teacher at Kit Carson International Academy is out of the classroom after a recording of her making a racial slur spread on social media, according to district officials. The incident happened three weeks ago. “When I heard it, I was absolutely shocked,” said Berry Accius, Voices of the Youth founder.﻿ “It’s not ok in everyday life and it’s definitely not ok in the classroom either,” parent Ashley Freeman told KCRA 3.﻿ See more in the video above.