76-year-old-woman-shoved-to-ground-in-unprovoked-attack-in-nyc

NextShark
Culver City Police Release New Video of Suspect Who Attacked Asian American Woman
Police in Culver City, Calif., released a new surveillance video of a suspect accused of attacking an Asian American woman last month. A better look: Police previously released a video of the actual incident, but the new surveillance footage offers a clearer view of the suspect’s face. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 253-6300.
Good Morning America
How to stay safe from shark attacks this summer
As you hit the beach this Fourth of July weekend, remember to be mindful of sharks. Just this week, shark attacks were reported in North Carolina, Southern California and Northern California. There were 33 unprovoked shark attacks on humans in the United States last year, including three which were fatal, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History at the University of Florida.
The Telegraph
China building 100 missile launchpads across desert in ‘incredible’ expansion of nuclear capabilities
China is building 100 new missile silos in the northwestern desert, according to satellite imagery, raising fears of an ‘incredible’ expansion of its nuclear capabilities. The satellites picked up construction work on a site near Yumen, including underground bunkers, cable trenches, roads and a small military base, according to researchers from James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. The silos seem to mirror existing launch facilitie
KCRA – Sacramento Videos
Sacramento teacher out of the classroom after using racial slur
A seventh grade Spanish teacher at Kit Carson International Academy is out of the classroom after a recording of her making a racial slur spread on social media, according to district officials. The incident happened three weeks ago. “When I heard it, I was absolutely shocked,” said Berry Accius, Voices of the Youth founder. “It’s not ok in everyday life and it’s definitely not ok in the classroom either,” parent Ashley Freeman told KCRA 3. See more in the video above.