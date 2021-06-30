A giant portrait of Mao Zedong, former leader of the Chinese Communist Party, is seen in Beijing in 2019. Noel Celis/bioreports/Getty Images Updated 12:00 AM ET, Wed June 30, 2021

A giant portrait of Mao Zedong, former leader of the Chinese Communist Party, is seen in Beijing in 2019. Noel Celis/bioreports/Getty Images

The Chinese Communist Party, which formed in 1921 and has ruled the People’s Republic of China since 1949, is celebrating its 100th anniversary on July 1.

As the ruling party, the CCP monopolizes both the state and society in China. It controls the military and the police, along with personnel appointments across all of China’s political institutions, the media and the judiciary.

With more than 90 million members, the CCP is one of the largest political parties in the world.

The party’s leader, Xi Jinping, has been China’s President since 2013. A controversial change to the country’s constitution abolished term limits in 2018, paving the way for Xi to stay in power indefinitely.