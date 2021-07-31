73 Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters, Families Surrender to Troops – THISDAY Newspapers

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Army said last night that troops of 202 Battalion took into custody, eight Boko Haram insurgents and their families, comprising 10 adult females and 22 children, who surrendered to troops at Ruwaza Village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Also, the newly appointed Director Defence Information (DDI), Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr, who assumed duties yesterday, has urged media practitioners to guard against sensational reportage that seek to undermine national security.

A war update issued by Army Spokesman, Brigadier-General, Onyema Nwachukwu, said troops of Forward Operational Base (FOB) operating along Bocobs-Bama Road also arrested 20 Boko Haram fighters and their families, who surrendered to troops at Nbewa Village, also in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

It said the surrendering families of the insurgents comprised 15 adult females and 26 children. The suspects all surrendered to the troops, during clearance operations in the areas on 29 July, 2021 following ongoing intense clearance operations by troops in the general areas.

“The children among the surrendering suspects have been vaccinated with polio vaccines, while the adult and female suspects, who have been documented and screened are currently undergoing preliminary investigations,” he said.

In a separate operation, troops of 73 Battalion, Forward Operating Base (FOB) in conjunction with a combined team of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and hunters intercepted a Boko Haram terrorists’ logisitics supplier during a fighting patrol along Molai-Damboa Road.

“On being alerted, the combined team swiftly mobilised and stormed the location, where they arrested the suspect, while he was perfecting plans to deliver logistics to the insurgents in the forest,” it said.

Items recovered from the suspect include a vehicle, four jerry cans of 30 litres of PMS, one four litre gallon of engine oil, one motorcycle pump, one oil treatment, one torch light, one mosquito net, two praying mats, two blankets, four spanners, 10 packets of 1.5v battery and three dozens of diamond rubber solution. Others are five packets of candies, five packets of seasoning and measures of other food stuff.

Maj. Gen. Sawyerr gave this charge during his assumption of duties as the new Spokesman of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), in a brief ceremony which took place at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

The DDI, who described the media as a vital component in the entire process of any campaign plan, either conventional or asymptomatic warfare, solicited media operators’ support in all spectrums towards jettisoning sensational headlines that give undue publicity to perpetrators of criminal acts that tend to undermine national security.

He urged the media to be objective, fair and balanced in their reportage.

Maj. Gen. Sawyerr further explained his responsibilities as the new image maker of the AFN to include projecting and galvanising media and citizens support for all military operations, noting that the AFN in synergy with other security agencies have continued to work round the clock in surmounting the various security threats.

These security challenges, he said, would in no distant time be a thing of the past, as a result of the positive feelers emanating from the theatres of operation.

He commended the effort of the Deputy Director, Defence Information, Air Commodore, Wap Martin Maigida, for professionally piloting the affairs of the directorate during his short period as acting DDI.

He pledged to leverage on the successes recorded as well as the experience gathered over the years.

The immediate past acting DDI, Air Cdre Maigida, earlier in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the CDS for his unflinching support during his tenure.

He commended the media, particularly defence correspondents for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout his tenure and urged them to redouble their efforts in projecting the positive image of the AFN in the quest of ensuring national security.

The occasion was witnessed by senior media practitioners.

Until his recent appointment, Maj. Gen. Sawyerr was the Commandant Nigerian Army Armoured School, Bauchi.