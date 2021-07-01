71-year old, 15,752 others graduate from UNILAG – The Nation Newspaper

By Damola Kola-Dare

A total of 15,753 students are to be awarded various degrees at the 51st Convocation Ceremony of the University of Lagos.

A 71-year-old woman, Marinze Ifeyinwa Felicia, is among the 148 to be awarded a doctorate degree in various fields.

This is just as the late former Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, will be given the position of Emeritus Professorship (Post-Humous).

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said a total of 7,754 would be awarded a first degree in various disciplines, while 7,999 would bag postgraduate degrees and diplomas in various fields also.

Out of the figures, 281 has a first-class degree, with the highest number of 70 coming from the Faculty of Engineering.

“The best graduating student with the highest CGPA is Alimi Ibrahim Adedeji 4.98 from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering. He has emerged as the Best Graduating Student. He is closely followed by Popoola Victoria Opeyemi with a CGPA of 4.90 from the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences and also has the best result in the Humanities.

“The best overall Ph.D thesis for this year’s graduating student was presented by Moruf Rasheed Olatunji from the Department of Marine Science, Faculty of Science. Mesagan Peter Ekundayo from the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences will be awarded the best Ph.D thesis in the Humanities.

“We have a record in the university, Marinze Ifeyinwa Felicia born on 6th March 1950 (now 71 years old) will be the oldest to be awarded a Ph.D degree in the history of the university. She has just demonstrated to the world that age is no barrier to attaining any height, ” he said.

Ogundipe announced that honorary doctorate degrees would be awarded Dr Ameyo Stella-Adadevoh ( Post-Humous), Dr Biodun Olusina Shobanjo, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, and Dr Kessington Adebutu.

The Convocation Lecture will be delivered by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele on “National development and knowledge economy in the digital age: Leapfrogging SMEs into the 21st Century.”