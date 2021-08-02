70% of U.S. adults are now vaccinated with at least one dose

MarketWatch

U.S. reaches COVID-19 milestone of 70% of adults receiving at least one vaccine dose: White House

The U.S. reached a COVID-19 milestone on Monday by having 70% of American adults receive at least one dose of a vaccine, according to a tweet from Cyrus Shahpar, White House COVID-19 data director, emergency physician and epidemiologist. President Joe Biden had wanted to reach that goal by the July 4 holiday, but the U.S. vaccine program had slowed sharply in the weeks preceding that date. More than 468,000 doses had been reported to have been administered by early afternoon Monday, including 32