70% of U.S. adults are now vaccinated with at least one dose

Bloomberg
Senators Agree on $550 Billion Infrastructure Bill
Aug.01 — A bipartisan Senate group wrapped up six weeks of negotiations on Sunday with a $550 billion infrastructure package they hope to put to a vote and pass this week. Bloomberg’s Kathleen Hays reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”
MarketWatch
U.S. reaches COVID-19 milestone of 70% of adults receiving at least one vaccine dose: White House
The U.S. reached a COVID-19 milestone on Monday by having 70% of American adults receive at least one dose of a vaccine, according to a tweet from Cyrus Shahpar, White House COVID-19 data director, emergency physician and epidemiologist. President Joe Biden had wanted to reach that goal by the July 4 holiday, but the U.S. vaccine program had slowed sharply in the weeks preceding that date. More than 468,000 doses had been reported to have been administered by early afternoon Monday, including 32
Bloomberg
Ship Attack Raises Tensions Ahead of Inauguration: Iran Snapshot
(Bloomberg) — Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.Latest developmentsThe U.S. vowed to respond against Iran for Thursday’s deadly attack on an Israeli-operated oil-products tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Tehran denied being responsible, but has been blamed by the U.S., U.K. and Israel.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was “confident” that Iran used “one-way explosive” drones in the attack, which killed a British and a Romanian crew me
Kotaku
Activision’s Torture Apologist Executive Is Now Blocking Employees On Twitter
Over the weekend, amidst all the turmoil and toxic publicity being generated by the investigation and subsequent lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing over the company’s abusive workplace conditions, Activision Blizzard’s Fran Townsend thought it would be the perfect time to tweet “the Problem With Whistleblowing”.
Good Morning America
Fauci warns ‘things are going to get worse’ with COVID
As the country grapples with a surge in the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci believes that lockdowns the country saw last year are not likely to return, though he warned “things will get worse” during an interview on ABC’s “This Week.” ABC News’ Sony Salzman contributed to this report.
Axios
Homeowners face evictions, piles of deferred debt after foreclosure moratorium expired
Millions of homeowners are delinquent on their mortgage, and after the foreclosure moratorium expired Saturday, many of them face the threat of eviction, the Washington Post reports.Why it matters: About 1.8 million homeowners are still enrolled in forbearance, a provision that allowed monthly mortgage payments to be deferred, as the program ends next month. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Without the protections of the federal ban on foreclosures, indi
Reuters
U.S. Republican report says coronavirus leaked from Chinese lab; scientists still probing origins
A preponderance of evidence proves the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic leaked from a Chinese research facility, said a report by U.S. Republicans released on Monday, a conclusion that U.S. intelligence agencies have not reached. The report also cited “ample evidence” that Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) scientists – aided by U.S. experts and Chinese and U.S. government funds – were working to modify coronaviruses to infect humans and such manipulation could be hidden. Representative Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the report by the panel’s Republican staff.