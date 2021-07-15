7-stunning-brooklyn-properties-on-the-market-right-now

According to Douglas Elliman’s second-quarter 2021 report, residential real estate in Brooklyn reached new records for the third straight quarter. There were 3,427 sales, up 124.7% from the year-ago quarter, reaching the highest second-quarter total in 14 years. Rentals saw a spike too, with 2,141 new leases signed—the highest total in June since 2008.

Lindsay Barton Barrett, a broker with Douglas Elliman, says that Brooklyn has what buyers want in a post-COVID world. “You have lots of large town houses, more green spaces, and more space, in general. As a result, high-end properties are in demand and attracting some wealthy buyers who would typically only live in a trendy neighborhood in Manhattan.”

From a historic town house with a contemporary new look to duplex penthouses in amenity-laden buildings, our roundup of seven of the most upscale properties currently on the market in Brooklyn follows. Spectacular views are only one of their many perks.

A sleek kitchen at 450 Fourth Avenue in Park Slope.

540 Fourth Street, Park Slope

In the heart of Park Slope near Prospect Park, this town house was designed by the architectural firm Grade New York and has won an award from the American Institute of Architects for its eye-catching design. The entry floor is large and has a sleek kitchen, dining area and outdoor garden with Japanese maples. A floating staircase leads to a media room and master bedroom, while an additional two bedrooms are on the top floors. The downstairs has a private entrance, and there’s a roof deck with views of Manhattan.

Price: $6.88 million

Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Square Footage: 3,550

For more information, please click here.

A scenic bathroom in one of the penthouses at Quay Tower.

Quay Tower, Penthouse 3B, Brooklyn Heights

Offering incredible views of Manhattan and New York Harbor, this penthouse has a large entry foyer, spacious areas for entertaining, and top-of-the-line finishes, including bronze custom hardware in the kitchen and travertine marble in the master bath. Quay Tower’s amenities are equally appealing: Residents can enjoy a rooftop lounge, barbecue grills, a gym, children’s center, music room with a baby grand piano, and a pet-washing service.

Price: $7.5 million

Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath

Square Footage: 2,904

For more information, please click here.

The living room at 53 Prospect Park West, featuring original moldings from 1902.

53 Prospect Park West, Park Slope

Dating back to 1902, this four-story town house is one of the most noteworthy properties for sale in Brooklyn and is located across from Prospect Park. It was designed by the celebrated architect William Tubby, who also designed buildings for the Pratt Institute, and claims to have the largest private garden in the borough—a 9,800-square-foot oasis with shrubs, a large lawn, and stone benches. A pair of lions at the entryway sets the wow tone ahead, and other notable features include hand-carved walnut ceilings, marble fireplaces, and leaded-glass windows.

Price: $30 million

Beds/Baths: 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 half baths

Square Footage: 5,724 plus a 9,800-square-foot garden

For more information, please click here.

The double-height ceilings inside a unit at 1 Clinton Street.

1 Clinton Street, 37A, Brooklyn Heights

Hard-to-beat panoramas stretching from Wall Street to midtown Manhattan greet owners as they walk into this duplex penthouse, which has 20-foot-high ceilings and a large great room designed for entertaining. A white-oak-and-iron staircase connects the two levels, and the master bedroom features a windowed dressing room. The building’s amenities include a large gym with sauna and hot tub, a yoga room, a kids’ activity center with a play area, and a sky lounge and terrace.

Price: $10.23 million

Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 half bath

Square Footage: 4,099

For more information, please click here.

An open kitchen at 360 Furman Street.

360 Furman Street, Apt. 1216, Brooklyn Heights

A dream for those who love to entertain, this duplex penthouse has a spacious living room and foyer, as well as a dining room that can easily seat 18. Nearly every window features views of the East River, Brooklyn Bridge, and the Manhattan skyline, and the master bedroom, with its two walk-in closets, and gym are particularly notable. The home also has a 750-square-foot terrace and a wine cellar that holds more than 3,500 bottles. Amenities in the building include bike storage, a movie screening room, golf simulator, and yoga room.

Price: $14.95 million

Beds/Baths: 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half baths

Square Footage: 8,500

For more information, please click here.

The facade of 15 Willow Street.

15 Willow Street, Brooklyn Heights

A perfect example of past-meets-present, this historic town house has been gut renovated to have a contemporary aesthetic. It features a sky-lit staircase, four outdoor areas, high ceilings, and three fireplaces. One of the terraces has a Jacuzzi, while the rooftop has vistas of Lower Manhattan and the East River.

Price: $10.75 million

Beds/Baths: 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 half baths

Square Footage: 6,200

For more information, please click here.

One of the penthouses at One Boerum Place designed by Gachot Studios.

One Boerum Place, PH15E, at the crossroads of Brooklyn Heights and Boerum Hill

Some Brooklyn rentals are just as appealing as properties for sale. This four-bedroom apartment is in the much buzzed-about One Boerum Place, a new rental building designed by the renowned architecture firm Gachot Studios. The lineup of amenities includes a two-story gym, swimming pool, a movie theater, outdoor kitchen with dining area, and pet spa with a grooming station. All units feature 10-foot ceilings and oversized windows with unobstructed views, and PH15E also has a terrace.

Price: $13,384

Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Square Footage: 1,813

For more information, please click here.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest