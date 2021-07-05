7-month-old-pulled-from-crashed-truck-after-teens-led-texas-police-on-high-speed-chase

Two teenagers led Texas police on a high-speed chase Saturday night, eventually rolling their truck over and crashing into a drainage canal, all while a baby was in the vehicle.

It started with a 10 p.m. traffic stop, according to the Splendora Police Department. Splendora is about 30 minutes northeast of Houston.

A Splendora police officer saw a Ford pickup truck without any brake lights, but when they tried to pull the vehicle over it drove off.

As the truck sped down the highway, police say a teen girl in the passenger seat was throwing “possible narcotics” out of the window, which investigators later recovered.

The chase reached speeds of 90-mph at some points, with the truck weaving through traffic as it went, police told KHOU.

Eventually the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Jose Aragon, exited onto another roadway, swerved in between two vehicles and lost control, police said, “launching” the truck into a drainage canal by the side of US 59.

Photos from the crash show the truck rolled over and came to a stop on its roof, causing severe damage.

The chase eventually ended in crash, with the truck launching off the road and into a drainage canal.

As officers closed in on the truck, they saw Aragon and the girl had exited and were pulling a carseat out of the wreckage with a baby strapped into it.

Aragon and the 16-year-old are the child’s parents, KTRK reported. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not hurt.

The teens were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said. The child was also taken “for precautionary evaluation.”

Aragon is in custody and charged with child endangerment and felony evading law enforcement, according to police. He also has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading law enforcement, and bond forfeiture.

The girl is facing charges of tampering with evidence, and felony possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Lawn mower blade slices through windshield — nearly impaling couple on Texas highway

Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

Woman opens fire on family of 6 heading to vacation in road-rage attack, MO cops say

80-year-old kills wife of 57 years because she had Alzheimer’s, Nebraska cops say