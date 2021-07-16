7-die-as-strange-disease-hits-new-artisan-market-in-enugu

Seven persons have been confirmed dead, while eight others are in critical condition after a yet to be confirmed illness hit the New Artisan Market, Enugu on Friday.

The Chairman of the Livestock Market, Danladi Abubarkar who made this known in an interview with newsmen said residents woke up to discover the dead bodies which included four men and three women.

He said all the affected persons including tricycle riders, artisans, and others from different households were stooling and vomiting.

“The corpses are still in their rooms as we speak. We shall soon proceed to the cemetery to bury the Muslims among them while the Christians will be taken by their relations,” he said.

NAN reports that one of the officials of the Enugu State Ministry of Health who spoke with newsmen at the scene of the incident described the situation as worrisome as all the deceased were in no way related.

The source said there could be a possible outbreak of epidemic in the area, adding that medical experts at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH) Park Lane, had been alerted.