Home NEWS 7 die as strange disease hits New Artisan Market in Enugu
NEWSNews Africa

7 die as strange disease hits New Artisan Market in Enugu

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
7-die-as-strange-disease-hits-new-artisan-market-in-enugu

Seven persons have been confirmed dead, while eight others are in critical condition after a yet to be confirmed illness hit the New Artisan Market, Enugu on Friday.

The Chairman of the Livestock Market, Danladi Abubarkar who made this known in an interview with newsmen said residents woke up to discover the dead bodies which included four men and three women.

He said all the affected persons including tricycle riders, artisans, and others from different households were stooling and vomiting.

“The corpses are still in their rooms as we speak. We shall soon proceed to the cemetery to bury the Muslims among them while the Christians will be taken by their relations,” he said.

NAN reports that one of the officials of the Enugu State Ministry of Health who spoke with newsmen at the scene of the incident described the situation as worrisome as all the deceased were in no way related.

The source said there could be a possible outbreak of epidemic in the area, adding that medical experts at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH) Park Lane, had been alerted.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

NBC Appeals To Broadcast Stations Not To Give...

COVID-19: Nigeria Runs Out Of Vaccine – NPHCDA

Federal judge blocks new DACA applications and says...

Senior Biden officials finding that Covid lab leak...

Mother: Doctor told me to make funeral arrangements...

INEC: Why We Excluded Soludo, PDP From Anambra...

Herdsmen: Katsina leads the way as Buhari approves...

Blasphemy: Kano Islamic cleric, Abduljabbar, arrested – bioreports

PHOTOS: Flood ravages parts of Lagos amid heavy...

I pray you’ll be well succeeded, Obasanjo tells...

Leave a Reply