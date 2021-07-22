Home NEWS 7 die, 2 injured in Niger auto crash
NEWSNews Africa

7 die, 2 injured in Niger auto crash

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
7-die,-2-injured-in-niger-auto-crash

Seven persons on Thursday died in an accident that occurred on Lambata-Minna road.

The Niger Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps said two other persons sustained different degrees of injuries.

He said the accident, which occurred at about 7am. in Dagibe village, involved a Mazda car with registration number CRC 686 XN and a Volkswagen Golf saloon car with registration number KTU 506 BK.

“Nine people were involved in the mishap; seven were killed and 2 sustained injuries. They were taken to Federal Medical Centre, Gawun Babangida, and the corpses deposited at Sabon Wuse Mortuary”, he said.

The sector commander blamed the accident on fatigue and loss of control.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

Three persons die in Ibadan road accident

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigeria will be better with more people like...

Be fair to us in your documentation, Buhari...

Chinese envoy says loans to Nigeria mutually beneficial...

What Nigerian govt must do before court grants...

Gov. Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment, support to wives...

Lagos announces restriction for council poll – The...

NASS members who voted against electronic transmission of...

Your government selective, attack on Kukah unnecessary –...

Kano Govt Pardons 136 Inmates – Channels Television

FG Receives First Batch of A-29 Super Tucano...

Leave a Reply