7 Are Killed as Sandstorm in Utah Causes a Highway Pileup – The New York Times

At least seven people were killed and several others were injured when a sandstorm that blinded drivers led to a pileup in southwestern Utah on Sunday afternoon, state officials said.

The Utah Highway Patrol said it appeared that 20 vehicles were involved in the crash “after high winds caused a sand or dust storm and impaired visibility on the roadway.”

“No one could see, so people started stopping, and then you just get a chain reaction,” Trooper Andrew Battenfield, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said late Sunday night. “Nobody could see, and then all of a sudden, you’re slamming into a car,” he said. “It’s just a horrific situation.”

Several people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, officials said.

The crash, which happened around 5 p.m. local time, prompted the closure of parts of Interstate 15 in Millard County, between Salt Lake City and St. George. The Highway Patrol said the road would be closed in the area for a “significant time.”