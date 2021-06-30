Home SPORTS 64 days until it is football time in Tennessee
SPORTS

64 days until it is football time in Tennessee

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
64-days-until-it-is-football-time-in-tennessee

Tennessee will kick off the 2021 football season on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the matchup.

The 2021 season-opening game against Bowling Green commences the centennial celebration of Neyland Stadium, which opened in 1921.

Tennessee hired Josh Heupel as its head coach on Jan. 27.

Tennessee will play four regular-season nonconference contests against Bowling Green, Pittsburgh, Tennessee Tech and South Alabama. All games will be played at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols will play Southeastern Conference contests against Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

Below are dates and locations for Tennessee’s 2021 schedule.

List

2021 Tennessee Volunteers’ football schedule

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Loew walks away leaving Flick to repair misfiring...

Watch these Maine cowboys shoot it out wearing...

Happiness outside of running key for Maine-born Olympian...

Report: Trail Blazers received less-than-glowing feedback from Spurs...

Urban Meyer: What’s difference between Tim Tebow, 40...

Deciding which Cowboys WR trade was worse, Joey...

Four of five first-round quarterbacks remain unsigned

Who is going to win Euro 2020? Our...

Vanderbilt AD condemns ‘unacceptable’ racist slurs directed toward...

Image of Nigerian boxer ‘fighting’ with Tyson Fury...

Leave a Reply