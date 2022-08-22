63-yr-old-grandpa-arrested-for-shipping-illicit-drugs-concealed-in-black-soap-to-his-daughter-in-dubai

Officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arrested a 63-year-old grandfather for peddling drugs.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, the suspect identified as Afolabi Abideen Kolawole, was on August 18 arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to reports, he was behind the intercepted drug exhibit going to Dubai, on August 4. His arrest is coming after more than four sets of arrests eventually unraveled him.

The 63-year-old confessed that he was responsible for the concealment and packaging of the [email protected] inside the black native soap used as mode of concealment. He also admitted this was his second attempt at sending such illicit substance to his daughter, Barakat, in Dubai.

In related news, The Nigerian government has revealed that it is working with authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to assist Nigerians stranded in Dubai.

A video recently made the rounds on social media with women who claimed to be Nigerians calling on the government to assist them and also accusing the Nigerian mission in Dubai of being uninterested in their plight.

Following the emergence of the video, Francisca Omayuli speaking for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release, said the Nigerian Mission has been working hard to collate the details of the stranded Nigerians with a view to issuing Emergency Travel Certificates (ETC) to those with no means of identification.