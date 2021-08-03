60-year-old-yeni-kuti-wows-many-as-she-dances-energetically-while-training-younger-dancers-at-fela-shrine

Media personality Morayo Brown has shared an interesting video of her friend and colleague, Yeni Kuti

The video captured the 60-year-old matriarch of the popular Kuti family dancing energetically during a training session for younger dancers

Nigerians on social media couldn’t stop admiring Yeni with many people noting that old age has nothing on her

Popular media personality, Morayo Brown, recently got her fans and followers on social media in their feelings after sharing an interesting clip on her official Instagram page.

The video captured the moment her friend and colleague, Yeni Kuti, graced the stage at the Afrika Shrine and danced energetically for younger dancers learning from her.

60-year-old Yeni Kuti impresses many with her dance moves.

The 60-year-old matriarch of the Kuti family who has retired as a professional dancer moved her body with such dexterity and flexibility that impressed netizens.

Yeni’s younger brother, Femi Kuti, was also sighted alongside his band members serenading the atmosphere with music.

Accolades pour in for Yeni Kuti

As expected, the video refreshed the minds of many who followed her when she was still an active dancer in her brother’s band.

elmarvel_cakesncream said:

“When you see Fela breed you go sabi them well done mama Yk.”

dami_lola15 said:

“Grandma with a vibe!”

vera_hemen_ahuraza said:

“Waooooooo, this is beautiful.”

edesi_enterprise said:

“Beautiful to watch.”

judithakatugba said:

“Amazing @yeniakuti has redefined 60 and @k8henshaw has redefined 50 @ Mama Ajayi Lycenth has redefined 80. The ball is now in our court…”

Yeni Kuti remembers Fela 24 years after his passing

In a related post, Legit.ng reported that Yeni Kuti took to social media to remember her late father.

The 60-year-old former dancer noted that August 2, 2021, made it 24 years since her legendary father left the world.

Yeni added that despite her legendary father being no more, his legacy was too strong to be forgotten by the people.

