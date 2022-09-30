60% of Latam Professionals Open to Using Metaverse Tools at Work: Study

Workers and executives in Latam are open to trying metaverse tools in conjunction with their traditional work, according to a study commissioned by Ciena, a software, networks, and services company. The study, which surveyed src5,000 business workers from all around the world, found that there is optimism about the implementation of these technologies.

Latam Office Workers Consider Metaverse-Based Tools Useful

After the Covid-src9 pandemic, more and more companies have changed their working requirements, with the rise of remote work being a consequence of this. According to a recent study presented by Ciena, a networks software company, Latam office workers are especially open to including these technologies at work.

The study, which surveyed src5,000 business professionals in src5 different regions including Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico, found that almost 60% would consider working from a virtual metaverse platform. In the same way, more than 50% believe that collaboration is achieved in an easier way using virtual platforms than face-to-face.

The reasons behind this belief vary from country to country. In Mexico, the rationale is linked to the belief that there are fewer possibilities of distractions using these tools. In Colombia and Brazil, it is considered that these tools aid the economy of the companies using them.

More Findings, Perceived Limitations

There is also a growing understanding that working trends will change in the not-so-distant future. 40% of those surveyed in Latam believe that in the next two years their working environments will start shifting from traditional locations to more virtual/immersive locations. This percentage is higher than its equivalent in the rest of the world.

Metaverse is also seen as a tool useful for purposes other than work. The survey determined that 63% of the surveyed would use virtual platforms for learning and education purposes in Colombia. In Mexico, 60% would use these platforms to socialize, and 69% would use them for online gaming purposes in Brazil.

However, those surveyed are also aware of the limitations of such tools and their dependence on infrastructure and services. More than 40% in Mexico and Brazil declared that network reliability was a concern for this kind of application. Another worry is the relative ignorance about implementing and using these tools in working environments.

The results of the survey are consistent with another study published by the World Economic Forum in May, which found that countries in Latam had a greater appreciation of the metaverse than the rest of the world.

What do you think about the appreciation of the metaverse in Latam? Tell us in the comments section below.

