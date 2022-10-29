60 coolest Christmas gift ideas for tricky teenagers

Last modified on

Need a cool present for the teenage boy or girl in your life this Christmas? From gifts for the fashion and beauty-obsessed or an avid gamer or sports mad, we’ve taken the stress out of gift shopping. Shop Nike, Benefit, Nintendo & MORE..

Looking for a Christmas gift idea for the teenager in your life? Teens can be hard to buy for – and with that in mind, we’ve scoured the best online retailers for the best present ideas for teen girls and teen boys of all ages.

Whether you’re shopping for your fashion and beauty-obsessed teen niece or your avid gamer teen son, we’ve got you covered. These cool gifts will earn you major brownie points on December 25 as well as on birthdays and special occasions!

Puma Cali dream trainers in white, £80 / $90, ASOS

SHOP NOW These freshly launched chunky Puma platform trainers in white will go with everything, these will be the sneaks at the top of their wish list!

Mermade Hair Beach Waves Kit, £59.25, LOOKFANTASTIC

SHOP NOW Iconic hair tool brand, Mermade Hair has launched The Beach Waves Kit, everything needed for mermaid-worthy hair.

Includes the 25mm Mini Waver and three heat-styling essentials.

GoPro HERO10 Black action camera, £349.98 / $399.98, GoPro

SHOP NOW Does your teen have their eyes on being the next big YouTuber? or are they interested in filmmaking and photography? Then the freshly launched GoPro HERO10 Black action camera is the ultimate gift. Okay, it might seem like a bit of a splurge, but it’s a fantastic investment camera that will last them well into adulthood.

You get the camera, a one-year GoPro subscription and a 32GB SD card, plus a free dual battery charger for £349.98 / $399.98. It’s an impressive piece of easy-to-use, high spec kit with endless features, including 5.3k video shooting, higher than ever 23mp photo capabilities, a front screen, touch screen rear display and upgraded hypersmooth 4.0 video stabilisation, alongside it being rugged and waterproof up to 33ft. On top of all that, HERO10 is cloud-connected—so the moment you charge it, your footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud. This really is the perfect present for fostering their creative and artistic side.

Stackers Headphone Stand, £25, John Lewis

SHOP NOW The style-conscious teen needs somewhere to rest their headphones, other than their head – and Stackers chic headphone stand is just the thing for a teen bedroom.

The freestanding stand is also available in grey, as well as blush, so there’s a shade to match their room decor too.

Revlon One Step Dryer & Volumiser, £39, Amazon

SHOP NOW A TikTok-approved hairstyler is the perfect gift for teenage girls. It has gone viral with over 90 million hashtag views and it’s easy to see why – combines the power of a dryer and volume of a styler to deliver effortlessly beautiful, full-bodied and frizz-free hair with 22% more shine and in up to half the time. It’s available in both large and small barrel sizes – the large one pictured above is best for longer hair, find the smaller one for short hair here.

30-minute young driver experience, £44.99, Buyagift

SHOP NOW Is your teenager desperate to get behind the wheel? Just because they can’t drive on a road until they’re 17 doesn’t mean they can’t practice before hand! The 30-minute young driver experience is run by the UK’s largest under 17 driving academy and is designed for 10-17 year-olds to learn the basics of driving with a qualified instructor. There are 61 locations UK wide that run the course. If they want a bit extra, there’s a one hour experience available.

Coral and Ink The best-sellers cute stationary box, £29.99, Etsy

SHOP NOW How about a gift for teens with an Inspirational back story? Student Aiesha set up cute kawaii stationery brand Coral and Ink when the pandemic meant she had to take a GAP year before starting university. The side project turned into a thriving business with thousands of sales. Teens are sure to adore the brand’s range of Korean and Japanese culture-inspired products!

Glitter AirPods case, £40 / $40, Kate Spade

SHOP NOW Does your teen girl have AirPods? Then they’ll adore this super sparkly glitter case from Kate Spade. It’ll definitely stop them going missing!

All Saints merino hoodie, £99, All Saints

SHOP NOW Effortlessly cool and responsibly sourced, All Saints’ merino wool hoodie embroidered with the brand’s famous ram skull logo is a wardrobe staple. Teen boys live in hoodies and they don’t get more stylish than this.

Make your own neon sign kit, was £11.55 now £39, Amazon

SHOP NOW Both teen girls and teen boys will love this kit – they can use it to make their own neon sign for their bedroom wall using the three yards of flexible neon wire – the possibilities of what they create are endless!

LEGO BD-1™ Star Wars, £89.99, LEGO

SHOP NOW Got a Star Wars fan in your household? They’ll love this, the ultimate gift for any budding Jedi Knight. Fans will love to build their own detailed LEGO® brick model of the exploration droid from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which stands at 31cm tall and has over 1,000 pieces for them to get stuck into.

Benefit the great brow basics set, £33.50, LOOKFANTASTIC

SHOP NOW Any teen girl worth her salt knows that eyebrows absolutely need to be #onfleek – so she’d love to get this gift. The Benefit Gret Brow Gift set nets you £67.50 worth of products for £33.50 – three of the brands full-size brow bestsellers. There’s everything here you need to create beautiful, natural-looking full brows and it’s available in three different shades.

Good Vibes bulb and stand, £74.99, Not On The High Street

SHOP NOW Teens live in their rooms (or caves, if you prefer) and this extremely cool lamp will make them the envy of their pals who come round to hang out. You can choose from a range of word designs – including: be happy, love, pride – so there’s a positive message to suit every personality and taste!

Cloud pyjama set, £30, Skinnydip London

SHOP NOW Pyjamas are always a good idea when they’re this cool. Skinnydip London’s selection of nightwear is sure to please the most discerning teen, with TikTok worthy prints and cult character patterned sets, including Disney, Hello Kitty and Spongebob.

Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi, £21.99 / $30.49, IWOOT

SHOP NOW Most parents will remember the joy of rearing their own digital pet – and now the 90s toy is back and new for 2022, there’s a Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi! These Tamagotchis will keep teens on their toes – there’s hours of fun to be had.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Minis, £15, LOOKFANTASTIC

SHOP NOW This top-rated lip sleeping lip masks are a firm favourite among those in the know. Apply before bedtime for super smooth lips come morning. Includes top-rated flavours like Gummy Bear, Lemon Sherbet and Sweet Candy. Yum!

Get off your phone activity book, £12.31 / $14, Amazon

SHOP NOW Need to give your teen a subtle hint? This Get Off Your Phone book is part journal, part colouring book, part advice on how to take a break and make the most of the real world. It’s sure to raise a smile – and who knows, it might just work!

Fiona Top in Cherry Berry print, $50 and matching Fiona Bottoms, £36 / $45, Blackbough Swim

SHOP NOW Blackbough Swim is the cool swimwear brand beloved by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and Camilla Cabello – so if you gift her a set for her summer shenanigans you’ll certainly be in the good books!

Arctis 7P+ Wireless headphones, £174.99 / $169.99, SteelSeries

SHOP NOW If your teen is less bothered about the glitter and more worried about having a pair of wireless headphones that are custom designed to provide powerful next-gen 3D audio for their PlayStation 4 or 5 (If they were lucky enough to snap one up after the launch) then these are the one.

The Arctis 7P+ Wireless also works with pretty much every other console and has 30+ hour battery life. They’re super durable, lightweight and comfortable, with an adjustable elastic ski-goggle style band to make sure they stay put during gaming marathons.

Aura by Carrie Elizabeth, £65, Carrie Elizabeth

SHOP NOW Jewellery designer Carrie Elizabeth has created her own scent called Aura and it’s perfect for young adults. Base notes of vanilla, amber and musk are complimented by delicately floral and feminine top and mid notes of jasmine, lily of the valley and peony to create a fragrance that embodies Carrie herself, warm and radiant!

Salter handbag style toastie maker, £21.51, Amazon

SHOP NOW A toastie maker that looks like a Chanel handbag? What could be more perfect, teen girls will love this one!

Bralette & Hipster Set In Black, £50, Miskie London

SHOP NOW Miskie London’s comfortable and luxe underwear, available in a rainbow of colours and sizes XS to XL is perfect for teens – we love the Bralette & Hipster set, which reviewers say is “super quality and so worth the money”.

Backbone One mobile controller, £84 / $99.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW The Backbone One is the perfect gift for gaming-obsessed teens. It’s compatible with any iPhone running iOS 13 or later – it’s a fully extendable wireless controller which means they can play their favourite games (like Call of Duty or Fortnight) on the go.

Aura Mason Luxe, £249 / $249, Amazon

SHOP NOW An electronic photo frame is the ultimate gift for snap happy teens – and Aura frames are the very best in terms of being super user-friendly and having unlimited photo storage. The freshly launched sleek Mason Luxe model has built-in speakers so for the first time you can experience sound on your short video clips and live photos – so memories can really come to life. You can preload it with photos too, which makes it a great gift to give to the teen in your life.

CLCKR phone cases and universal grips, from £10.20, Amazon

SHOP NOW Whether your teen has an Apple or Galaxy phone, CLCKR cases and stands are the essential piece of kit they’ll be delighted to open. It’s a phone case with a built-in stand and grip or a universal grip that you can attach to your own phone. You can safely grip your phone or stand it in landscape or portrait mode for working out, face timing, creating content, taking selfies… basically everything a teen could possibly want to do! Oh and they’re available in an array of colours and designs whether they want something see-through to show off their phone, or something bright and snazzy.

Gucci multicoloured bumbag, £260, Childsplay

SHOP NOW Serious cool 90s vibes going on with this Gucci bum bag – we love the retro style colourful stars and stripes print. They’re sure to be delighted to own this bad boy.

Studio Creator Deluxe, from £47.99 / $58.99, eBay

SHOP NOW This gift for teens needs little explanation – it’s everything they need to become the next TikTok or Instagram Reels star! There’s an extra-large green screen (2m x 2m) for creating the perfect backdrop, a wireless shutter remote control to take pictures from the perfect angle, an adjustable 1m tripod and adjustable phone holder and a dimmable LED ring light that tilts 180° to get the perfect angle. The 24-page Guidebook is also full of Script ideas, essential checklists and hints and tips to help them increase views of their videos.

GXT 105 Izza illuminated gaming mouse, £12.99, GAME

SHOP NOW This seriously cool mouse is a must-have gift for PC gamer teens! It lights up in a rainbow of jazzy colours, has an ambidextrous design to suit both left-handed and right-handed players, has six responsive buttons and a long braided cable which makes it durable and tangle resistant. Definitely one to elevate their gaming experience!

Black artisan blanket, £44.99, Gandys

SHOP NOW How about a gift that helps give back? This snuggly blanket is by travel-inspired fashion line Gandys. It has an incredible back story – the brand was started by brothers Rob and Pal Gandy after they lost their parents in the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami. The duo are dedicated to doing good, by building kids’ campuses and giving back to other underprivileged children around the world.

Charlie McCleod Eco Camo Cloak from £75, Amazon

SHOP NOW Got an adventure-loving, eco-conscious teen on your hands? Made from 110 recycled plastic water bottles, the new Eco Camo Cloak from Charlie McCleod ticks all the right boxes. It’s ideal for taking to festivals, beaches and used for adventure sports because the cloak is designed to make changing discreet whilst keeping you warm – and looking cool. Available from sizes 10-13 years to adult

American Originals cinema style popcorn maker, £90, Argos

SHOP NOW This is perfect for movie night! Cinema-style popcorn in minutes, just add oil. It has everything you need to make up to 16 cups of popcorn and includes 4 popcorn buckets, popcorn serving tray, a kernel spoon and oil spoon.

Trust gaming resto chair, was £199 now £180.49, Amazon

SHOP NOW I know what you’re thinking – nearly 200 quid for a chair? But trust me, if you’re a gamer, this is not a chair, it’s a throne! It’s fitted with a premium class 4 gas lift, which lets you seamlessly adjust it from 47 to 54.5 cm. And the backrest is adjustable over 90 degrees, meaning you could even put the backrest flat for a quick rest after a sweeping victory! It can also be tilted forward to reduce pressure on the legs, or tilt it backwards to properly align your spine to prevent back problems. You have to consider these things if your teen spends hours gaming. Needless to say, the armrests’ height is adjustable as well and it comes with two removable and adjustable cushions to provide optimal comfort.

Cosrx Advanced Snail Mucin Power essence gel, £24, Boots

SHOP NOW Here’s a quirky vegan beauty treat your teen girl will love. It’s a glow-giving skincare essence that sinks instantly into skin for a refreshing hit of moisture and it’s enriched with Snail Secretion Filtrate, a wonder K-Beauty ingredient that helps to protect the skin from moisture loss. Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is a fan, so if it’s good enough for her….

Fauna Audio eyewear, £249, Fauna

SHOP NOW This new piece of smart tech will win ultimate brownie points – they are futuristic Bluetooth audio glasses – available as either blue light blocking glasses or sunnies. What on earth do they do, you may ask? Well, they give you gorgeous sound, while also looking gorgeous. These fashionable specs let you listen to your favourite music and audiobooks and keep your hands free when taking phone calls. You can listen privately while still staying open to the environment with multi-layer sound.

Baby Yoda desktop LED light, was £24.99 / $35 now £16.25 / $23, Firebox

SHOP NOW All teens love The Child – aka Baby Yoda – so snap up one of these baby Yoda desktop lights before they sell out. There’s currently 34% off so hurry to grab a bargain.

Music amp design mini-fridge, was £139 now £129, Amazon

SHOP NOW This genius mini fridge will make teens the envy of their friends – it’s made to look like a music amp and it’s great for stashing drinks and snacks for gaming or study sessions in their bedrooms.

Home-made ice cream maker, £32.99 / $44.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW This is a fun teen gift idea – a machine that lets you make your own fruit sorbets and flavoured ice cream at home in just 15-25 minutes Gift it with the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream recipe book and you’re onto a winner!

FOREO UFO 2, £249, FOREO

SHOP NOW Teen girls – and some boys too, this is 2021 after all – love a beauty gadget, and this is the ultimate! A fab update on the original UFO model, it delivers a spa-worthy skincare experience in just 90 seconds. Its skincare routines are fully customisable via the special app and it makes use of full-spectrum LED light and advanced thermo-therapy to give you the most radiant skin imaginable. You could say it’s out of this world, is that why they called it the UFO I wonder?

Florence by Mills Hit Snooze lip mask, £16, and Hit Reset moisturising pearls, £34, both at Beauty Bay

SHOP NOW Florence by Mills is a brand that Gen Zers can’t get enough of. It’s a range of skincare and makeup by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown – aka Mils and the two latest launches are our top pick for gifts for teens. The lip mask can be applied at night and left on for soft and hydrated lips in the morning and the mask pearls are bursting with nourishing ingredients to leave skin feeling soothed, soft and supple.

Nintendo Switch Lite, £199.99, Nintendo

SHOP NOW Do you have a gamer who is simultaneously always on the go? Give them the gift of hours of enjoyment on their travels with this nifty Nintendo Switch Lite. It is a compact and lightweight version of your favourite Nintendo offerings, complete with integrated controls and a wide range of colours to choose from – from baby pink to vibrant teal.

Magical Kitchen – the unofficial Harry Potter cookbook, £14.99 / $17.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW If your teen muggle thinks cooking is boring then this book will turn them into a wizard chef before you can say Hufflepuff! Fun and easy recipes include Butterbrew (known today as butterbeer) and Pumpkin Pasties, to powerful potions such as Amortentia and Liquid Luck. Spellbinding!

PuroGamer headset, £39.99 Amazon

SHOP NOW Looking for a budget headset option? Crystal-clear sounds with a volume-limiter to protect teen ears, this headset not only looks good and sounds fab, it also does some good too. Maintaining amazing sound quality, it limits sounds about 85dB, ensuring in the heat of the action, your teen doesn’t end up damaging their hearing. The mic is also super-clear too. They’re very comfortable to wear – not too bulky or warm when gaming gets hectic, plus they’re lightweight and foldable so are super-portable.

Hair straighteners, £199.99, Panasonic

SHOP NOW Invest in a good pair of hair straighteners that will last through your teenager’s years. Panasonic’s offering uses advanced technology to help maintain and distribute heat evenly, allowing your teen to straighten their hair with just one stroke. It also comes with moisture-rich nanoe particles that enrich hair to reveal its natural shine.

Brazen Python 2.0 Bluetooth Surround Sound Gaming Chair, £67.95, Amazon

SHOP NOW A fantastic gaming chair for console-mad teens with the added benefit for mum and dad that it folds in half for easy storage when not in use! The chair is powered by the mains and has two surround-sound speakers built in to make sure your teen is fully immersed in the action whenever they’re gaming. Compatible with all devices (Switch, Xbox, PS4) it’s also remarkably comfortable to sit on, rocking back and forth as you extend your legs, allowing for acrobatic celebrations when that virtual goal is scored. Those more into PC gaming may prefer the Brazen Phantom Elite.

Nokia T20 Tablet, £179.99, Very.co.uk

SHOP NOW The Nokia T20 tablet brings the classic quality people expect from a Nokia phone to the big screen. The crystal clear 2K screen will allow your teenager to see movie marathons in stunning detail, and enhanced speakers and dual microphones will help them hear and be heard better.

Curve mule slippers, £57.85, mahabis

SHOP NOW If you think slippers are frumpy then prepare to have your mind changed. Take a look at these space-age designs – possibly the coolest slippers on the planet and perfect for fashion-conscious teens. The mahabis latest curve design, the mule is a slip-on, backless style designed to improve shock absorption and grip and is crafted from recycled materials. Available in three funky colourways.

Lenovo Quad HD Gaming Monitor (27″), £229, AO.com

SHOP NOW Want to give your gaming-mad teen the ultimate gift? This Lenovo HD gaming monitor will guarantee grins as you elevate your PC gamer’s play experience to an entirely new level. The visuals in your game literally pop off the screen and the high refresh rate means this monitor can keep up with whatever you throw at it – from high-octane battle scenes to speed-demon racing games. This Lenovo IPS monitor offers unrivalled viewing angles and has some of the best colour accuracy for content creation. But if you’re after something at a different price point or size, AO has a fantastic selection still available.

Pac-Man Quarter Size Arcade Game, £145.03, Amazon

SHOP NOW This quarter-sized Pac-Man arcade game is a must-have in any teen den. And we’ll be honest, any parents who loved the original Pac-Man game will be sneaking in at any opportunity to gulp a few ghosts and get a High Score! At nearly 17 inches tall, this is not a mini-game – you can see the screen very clearly and features the original 1980s ROM.

Mudmasky limited edition classics set, £98.94, Mudmasky

SHOP NOW Remember the days when a face mask was just gunk that you spread on your face to make your skin glow? Sigh. Well, these cruelty free, all-natural face masks (of the traditional pre-2020 meaning) are not just seriously brilliant, they’re perfect for busy teens as they’re designed to be left on. So there’s no sitting around for ages waiting for them to work and you can skip the messy wash-off. That’s with the exception of the delicious-smelling morning boost mask, which you simply smooth on, brush your teeth, then wash and go. This fab gift set has over £202 worth of product for just under £99.

Vlogging light, £19.99 / $28 now £13.99 / $20 Firebox

SHOP NOW Do you have the next YouTube star at home? If your teen loves recording makeup tutorials or videos of themselves gaming then this is an essential piece of kit. It has three settings – cool light, warm light, warm yellow light and adjustable brightness for the perfect close up and it clips to any surface to hold your smartphone in place for hands-free vlogging

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Steering Wheel Adaptor, £16.49, Amazon

SHOP NOW If your teen is into his or her Nintendo Switch, this nifty adaptor will transform their joy-con into a proper steering wheel – Mario Cart here we come!

Wild deodorant Lavender Haze, from £12, Wild

SHOP NOW I know what you’re thinking – deodorant as a present? But hear me out – this isn’t just any deodorant and it’s perfect for eco-conscious teens. Posted straight to your door in 100% recyclable packaging, Wild deodorant refills are available as a one-off purchase or part of a subscription service. Choose a case in a range of fab colours including aqua, coral, purple and silver with scents ranging from Orange Zest to Coconut Dreams and Lavender Haze scent. Their refills are entirely plastic-free and are made using bamboo pulp which is 100% recyclable and home compostable. Basically, once your teen has their Wild case they won’t ever have to think about buying a plastic deodorant ever again.

Phone Ring Holder, £18.95, BURGA

SHOP NOW If your teen has a mobile (highly likely) then they need a ring holder – it sticks on to the back of the phone and serves as a grip or stand so they can take better selfies or watch cat videos hands free. There’s over 50 designs to choose from, with matching phone cases for that uber coordinated look.

Instax mini LiPlay camera Stone White, £149, Amazon

SHOP NOW This hybrid camera is both a printer and Polaroid-style camera in one. It’s even better than the retro style polaroid, however, as you can retake your picture as many times as you want before you print it, and add filters and barcodes and sound to your snaps.

Nightmare Horror Adventures, £22.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW Teens aged 16 and over who love scary movies will love this spooky emersive board game. Up to five players step into the roles of the five Crafton children who were orphaned 15 years ago after a grisly murder ended the lives of their parents. They must revisit their childhood home and work as a team to explore forgotten rooms, discover repressed memories and uncover the truth step by step.

ISSA 2 sonic toothbrush, £149, Foreo

SHOP NOW If you’re always bugging your teen to take care of their teeth – you only get one set etc etc – then this space-age sonic toothbrush will help your case. It looks super cool, the ultra soft silicone bristles give a superior clean and the best thing – one charge lasts an incredible 365 days! No excuses!

Marc Jacobs Perfect eau de parfum 50ml, £62, John Lewis

SHOP NOW Marc Jacob’s perfume launch for her, Perfect, was inspired by his mantra: “I am perfect as I am” – which is a message we should all get our teen girls to get behind. It’s a floral scent, with notes of rhubarb and bright daffodil and almond milk mixed with a soft dry down of cedarwood and cashmeran.

hur.iron classic, £129, hur hair

SHOP NOW If your teen is just getting into hairstyling products, then the hur.iron classic is a good place to start. Simple and easy-to-use, these hair straighteners are designed for daily use and for all hair styles – a universal styling hero!

FRIENDS: The Complete Series – DVD, £49.99, Warner Bros

SHOP NOW There’s no way you can go wrong with a FRIENDS DVD box set! All teenagers will love watching and re-watching the funniest episodes from the hit TV show.

The Flat Lay Co. Drawstring Makeup Bag, £19.99, ASOS

SHOP NOW Teens will love this Flat Lay makeup bag to take on trips away. Not just a cool design, it opens up flat so they won’t have to rummage around for their products.

Women Don’t Owe You Pretty by Florence Given, £14.99, Waterstones

SHOP NOW All older teen girls (and boys) should read this book by young feminist activist and illustrator Florence Given. In fact, she probably follows her on Instagram already.

