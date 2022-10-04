6 Things To Know About Phyna, The Winner Of BBNaija Season 7

The popular TV show’s seventh season has been won by Big Brother housemate Phyna.

Phyna and Byran were the top two winners from the 10-week competition. Phyna’s triumph had previously been predicted by -.

The top prize of N100m, which includes a cash award of N50m and items valued at N50m from the sponsors, will go to Phyna, the show’s winner.

READ ALSO: Uche Elendu Reacts To Phyna Winning BBNaija Level Up Season

But then Ghgossip has gathered are some facts about her.

1. Phyna, born Ijeoma Josephina Otabor is a hype girl who is 25 years old. She was raised in and received her schooling in Edo State.

2. She is one of the six finalists. Adekunle, Bella, Bryan, Daniella, and Chichi are some of the others.

3. Phyna has received a lot of attention as the show’s alpha female during this season. She frequently asserts that she is from the streets and that being who she is has allowed her to win the hearts of people.

4. She is one of three female housemates who have achieved the title of Head of House. This demonstrates that she is a competitor to beat for the top prize.

5. It’s interesting to note that she delivered perfectly on the show and love triangles in the house that many fans had signed up for.

6. Outside of the house, Phyna, the season 7 champion, has a very big fan base. Prior to her victory on Sunday, many predicted that she would be the second female housemate, after Mercy Eke, to win the competition.

Source; www.-

–