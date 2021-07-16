Reuters

Olympics-Gymnastics-‘Old fogey’ Uchimura heading for fourth Games

When Kohei Uchimura clinched a place on Japan’s Olympic team at the 11th hour in June, it seemed that sporting fans around the country breathed a collective sigh of relief. Four years after “King Kohei” became the first man in 44 years to earn back-to-back Olympic all-around golds, the 32-year-old barely squeaked through to the Tokyo team with a tie-break point on the one apparatus he will be competing on, the horizontal bar. “It was really hard for me, for such an old fogey, to perform after the New Generation,” the soft-spoken Uchimura told a news conference after the competition, referring to team mates roughly a decade his junior.