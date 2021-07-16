-
Yankees-Red Sox ppd after 3 NY pitchers test COVID positive
The Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among vaccinated New York pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta. Loaisiga went on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, when the Yankees were in Houston, and he did not travel home with the team Sunday. Cashman said all three were fully vaccinated, as are most of the players on the team.
The Rush: COVID strikes Bradley Beal, Tyson Fury, and New York Yankees
COVID-19 isn’t done with us yet as Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will miss the Tokyo Olympics, Tyson Fury’s positive test postpones his fight with Deontay Wilder, and Red Sox – Yankees is postponed due to at least three positive tests within the Yankees organization. PLUS, horns down against the Texas Longhorns is a taunting penalty, Shohei Ohtani’s unused All-Star jersey is fetching a ridiculous price, and Zhang Ziyu is a 7’ 4”, 14-year-old basketball player who just dropped a crazy stat line.
2021 Team Fantasy Previews
The NBC Sports EDGE Football crew break down every NFL team’s outlook from a fantasy football perspective for the 2021 season. (Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Celtic sign Japan forward Furuhashi
Celtic announced on Friday the signing of Japan forward and J1-League top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe on a four-year contract.
Cases double as Delta variant spreads
Months of progress are now seemingly being reversed as COVID cases are rising steadily, especially in parts of the country with low vaccination rates.
MLB game to be called entirely by women for first time
A Major League Baseball game will be called entirely by women next week for the first time ever on a broadcast, the bioreports reports.Driving the news: Five women will serve as the on-air crew for the Baltimore Orioles game against the Tampa Bay Rays from St. Petersburg next Tuesday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Women have been broadcasting baseball games for decades, but this is believed to be the first time an all-women team will handle the ent
Olympics-Gymnastics-‘Old fogey’ Uchimura heading for fourth Games
When Kohei Uchimura clinched a place on Japan’s Olympic team at the 11th hour in June, it seemed that sporting fans around the country breathed a collective sigh of relief. Four years after “King Kohei” became the first man in 44 years to earn back-to-back Olympic all-around golds, the 32-year-old barely squeaked through to the Tokyo team with a tie-break point on the one apparatus he will be competing on, the horizontal bar. “It was really hard for me, for such an old fogey, to perform after the New Generation,” the soft-spoken Uchimura told a news conference after the competition, referring to team mates roughly a decade his junior.
1,000 new COVID cases every hour in the US
The Delta variant is causing surges of new cases in at least 45 states. There are now a thousand new cases every hour with outbreaks popping up across the country.