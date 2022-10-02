6 easy steps to make Stacey Solomon’s spooky and stylish pumpkin flower bouquet

While Stacey Solomon may have made a name for herself thanks to her time presenting on the Loose Women panel and singing her heart out on The X Factor, the TV personality is also known for her incredible DIY skills.

Over on Instagram, the 32 year old regularly shows off her knack for DIY with her 5.4million followers as she shares pictures and videos of herself transforming her stunning Pickle Cottage home. Whether it’s making her own wedding decorations or creating the ultimate man cave, it’s clear that Stacey knows a thing or two about making things from scratch.

And now the Sort Your Life Out presenter has released a new book, Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage: Crafting & Creating a Home with Love, which is all about crafting and creating your dream home. Inside, Tap to Tidy is bursting with ideas about how to transform each room of your home, all with expert help and tips from Stacey herself.

But with autumn upon us, now is the perfect time to give our homes a little refresh as the sunny skies make way for wetter days, making it more appealing than ever to stay inside. With that in mind, OK!’s Victoria Gray took inspiration from DIY fanatic Stacey to give her own living space a revamp with a very seasonal pumpkin vase.

Made of, you guessed it, a pumpkin and decorated with a series of autumnal coloured flowers, the floral centrepiece is a quick and easy way to say hello to the new season through the medium of interiors. Here’s how she did it, and how you can do it too…

You will need: 1 large pumpkin A few smaller pumpkins and gourds Large, sharp knife Chopping board Small, sharp knife Spoon Fresh flowers in autumnal shades How to:

1. Place your pumpkin on a chopping board and use a large, sharp knife to carefully slice off the bottom and create a flat base.

2. Next, cut the top off your pumpkin, doing it at a slight angle.

3. Use a small, sharp knife to score an opening at the top of the pumpkin and then use a spoon to scoop out the seeds and flesh.

4. Find a small vessel and place it in the cavity of the pumpkin, then fill it with water (I used a jam jar).

5. Snip the ends off your chosen flowers and arrange them in the pumpkin cavity, ensuring the stems are in the water.

6. Arrange the smaller pumpkins and gourds around the flower-filled pumpkin.

Tap to Tidy at Pickle Cottage: Crafting & Creating a Home with Love by Stacey Solomon is out now.

