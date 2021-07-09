6.0 magnitude earthquake rattles California-Nevada border | TheHill – The Hill

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake and dozens of aftershocks rattled the California-Nevada border on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

There was no major damage or injuries caused by the natural disaster, although reports of damage or injury could emerge later due to the earthquake hitting remote areas, the wire service reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was near a California town called Walker, with a population of fewer than 900 people.

The dozens of aftershocks from the earthquake also included at least six aftershocks with a 4.0 magnitude or greater, USGS said.

The earthquake caused rockslides that closed 40 miles of U.S. Interstate 395, authorities reported, according to AP.

Some cars were hit by the falling rocks but no one was seriously injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Jason Ballman, an employee of the Southern California Earthquake Center at the University of Southern California, said, “People in the area should expect aftershocks for days following an earthquake of this size,” AP noted.

The major earthquake comes a week after Baltimore recorded two earthquakes in three days, notable events for a city that rarely experiences them.