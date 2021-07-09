Home WORLD NEWS 6.0 magnitude earthquake rattles California-Nevada border | TheHill – The Hill
WORLD NEWS

6.0 magnitude earthquake rattles California-Nevada border | TheHill – The Hill

by admin
written by admin
6.0-magnitude-earthquake-rattles-california-nevada-border-|-thehill-–-the-hill

6.0 magnitude earthquake rattles California-Nevada border

© Getty

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake and dozens of aftershocks rattled the California-Nevada border on Thursday, according to The Associated Press. 

There was no major damage or injuries caused by the natural disaster, although reports of damage or injury could emerge later due to the earthquake hitting remote areas, the wire service reported. 

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was near a California town called Walker, with a population of fewer than 900 people.

The dozens of aftershocks from the earthquake also included at least six aftershocks with a 4.0 magnitude or greater, USGS said.

The earthquake caused rockslides that closed 40 miles of U.S. Interstate 395, authorities reported, according to AP.

Some cars were hit by the falling rocks but no one was seriously injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Jason Ballman, an employee of the Southern California Earthquake Center at the University of Southern California, said, “People in the area should expect aftershocks for days following an earthquake of this size,” AP noted. 

The major earthquake comes a week after Baltimore recorded two earthquakes in three days, notable events for a city that rarely experiences them.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Biden’s executive order seeks to rein in major...

Storm Elsa soaks US East Coast, heads towards...

Asia Pacific left reeling as Delta variant tears...

How athletics is helping India’s Siddi community gain...

Israel says it is targeting Hamas’s cryptocurrency accounts

Ethiopia says all aid flights to Tigray must...

Haiti needs new U.N. peace-keeping mission, after Trump’s...

UN approves 1-year extension of aid from Turkey...

Bug experts seeking new name for destructive gypsy...

Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome...

Leave a Reply