59 days until it is football time in Tennessee

Tennessee will kick off the 2021 football season on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the matchup.

The 2021 season-opening game against Bowling Green commences the centennial celebration of Neyland Stadium, which opened in 1921.

Tennessee hired Josh Heupel as its head coach on Jan. 27.

Tennessee will play four regular-season nonconference contests against Bowling Green, Pittsburgh, Tennessee Tech and South Alabama. All games will be played at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols will play Southeastern Conference contests against Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

Below are dates and locations for Tennessee’s 2021 schedule.

2021 Tennessee Volunteers’ football schedule

