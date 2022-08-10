58-year-old housewife arrested for beating her husband’s side chic to death in Adamawa

Men of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested a 58-year-old housewife, Hajaratu Sini, for allegedly beating her husband’s mistress to death.

It was gathered that Hajaratu, who hails from Wumbirmi Tilli, in Michika Local Government Area of the state, attacked the deceased with a stick after she caught her in bed with her husband of over 40 years.

The deceased, a widow, and Hajaratu’s husband have been having an illicit relationship, however, on Sunday, July 31, Hajaratu caught them in a compromising position at about 9p.m. when she stormed the widow’s house.

The cheating husband reportedly took to his heels on sighting his wife. She was said to have ran after him and in the heat of the moment, and in the heat of the rage, Hajaratu hit the deceased on her head leading to her death.

The mother of two was among the 38 suspects paraded at the police command in Yola, on Tuesday, August 9.

In related news, a husband who strangled his wife in Suleja, Niger state, has died from complications after he consumed a poisonous substance.

Mr Adeniyi Jose, from Akure, Ondo State is reported to have strangled his wife-of-eight years, Chidinma Gloria Ibeh, from Imo state, with a rope and also suffocated her with a pillow.

He afterwards consumed a poisonous substance said to be sniper. He was then rushed to Suleja General Hospital.

An insider who spoke with LIB gave an update that the man is now dead.