52-year-old-man-arrested-for-alleged-cow-theft-in-kwara

A 52-year-old man, Rauf Babatunde of Dogo village, Igbeti in Oyo State has been arrested for allegedly stealing two cows belonging to one Abdulrahman Umar.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State command, Babawale Zaid Afolabi in Ilorin on Friday.

He said “On Thursday, 15/07/2021, at about 1230hours, the Lamido of Banni, a district head in Kaiama Local Government Area, Kwara North Senatorial district, Sheik Ahmed Mohamed Baba, lodged a complaint at our office in Hamdallah about the loss of two cows belonging to one Abdulrahman Umar, valued at N200,000.

“Our men swung into action with the help of vigilante and subsequently a suspect was nabbed with two stolen cows.”

However, two other accomplices are now at large.

Afolabi said a manhunt has been launched for the arrest of the two fleeing suspects as investigation continues into the matter.

The arrested suspect has been detained at the civil defence command’s headquarters in Ilorin, the state capital.