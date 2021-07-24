Home News Africa 51-year-old man almost masturbates himself to death after suffering stroke as a result of the act
51-year-old man almost masturbates himself to death after suffering stroke as a result of the act

A 51-year-old Japanese man almost died from masturbating as he suffered a life-threatening stroke moments after ejaculating.

It was gathered that the single elderly man was in the habit of pleasuring himself several times a day. However, during one of his self -pleasure sessions he suffered “thunderclap” headaches and severe vomiting.

He managed to check himself into the Nagoya University Hospital in Japan and CT scan confirmed that he had subarachnoid hemorrhage, a case of sudden increase in blood pressure which causes bleeding to occur in the fluid-filled spaces of the brain.

The man who suffered a life-threatening type of stroke that was caused by a blood vessel in his brain rupturing as a result of his habit, survived the ordeal but was made to stay in the hospital for two weeks before recovering.

