50 best beauty advent calendars for 2022

Last modified on

Oct 03, 2022 13:45 BST

Leanne Bayley

Shop beauty advent calendars for 2022. Whether it’s Marks & Spencer, Charlotte Tilbury, Liberty London, John Lewis, MAC, Harrods, Jo Malone, find out everything you need to know about the best beauty advent calendars. From skincare, to makeup, fragrance, nails and more…

Get ready because it’s nearly time for beauty advent calendar season! We don’t know about you but we’re getting very excited for autumn and cosy nights and pumpkin spice lattes – Christmas really is a wonderful time of year. Ok, it may still be summer, but it’s always a good idea to start thinking about which advent calendar you would love this year.

Whether it’s a chocolate one, a boozy one or a beauty advent calendar (or all three!), this year we’re choosing our festive door-opening wisely – it needs to spark joy every single day. If you’re looking for a luxurious fragrance advent calendar, one packed with skincare must-haves or a cult favourite that you can still get your hands on, we’ve got all the details.

Best brands for beauty advent calendars in 2022 Where to start?! There are so many beauty brands creating incredible advent calendars. Every year the Jo Malone advent calendar is a must-have with fans – as is the Charlotte Tilbury golden box of dreams. You’ve also got the luxurious Harrods beauty advent calendar packed with divine products, the Liberty London one and the cult favourite M&S beauty advent calendar, as well as many many more.

MORE: Best advent calendars for kids in 2022

The most affordable beauty advent calendars for 2022 You don’t have to spend hundreds of pounds on a beauty advent calendar. Last year there were some brilliant affordable options, such as the PrettyLittleThing Beauty Advent Calendar, ASOS, and No7.

Beauty advent calendars on our radar for 2022 Keep reading to find out…

Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

Calling all Charlotte Tilbury fans, her highly anticipated beauty advent calendar is back and this year’s pink diamond box of dreams looks better than ever before.

Charlotte Tilbury Diamond Chest of Beauty Secrets advent calendar, £150/$200, Charlotte Tilbury

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar? It’s the perfect treasure chest of beauty icons to treat yourself to, darling!

Price of the Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar RRP: £150.

Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

Filled with 25 magical miniatures, the Jo Malone London advent calendar features a mix of fragrances and products for the home as well as your bathroom, to make your December even more exciting.

Jo Malone London Advent Calendar, £350, Jo Malone London

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Jo Malone London advent calendar? From the much-loved colognes to the travel-size bath & body and miniature candles, this advent calendar is the ultimate indulgence.

Price of the Jo Malone London advent calendar?

RRP: £350

Liberty London Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

The Liberty London beauty advent calendar is a real classic – and makes the ideal gift for anyone who loves luxury beauty products. This year it’s the most generous beauty advent calendar Liberty London has ever launched. Set to be the star of the season, the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar is overflowing with 30 beauty treats from Liberty’s iconic beauty hall. From skincare saviours to haircare heroes, expect cult classics alongside new discoveries, carefully curated to see you through the holidays with a festive glow.

Plus, there will be Golden Tickets up for grabs, hidden inside five Beauty Advent Calendar – giving each lucky winner £1000 to spend at Liberty! Woah! Can you imagine?!

Liberty London beauty Advent Calendar, £245, Liberty London

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Liberty beauty Advent Calendar? Well, it’s top of a lot of wish lists. The first Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar launched in 2014 as the original multi-brand beauty calendar on the market. Since then, it has grown into a global phenomenon with stock increasing this year by over 38% to meet demand. It has since become the most successful and fastest-selling product in almost 150 years of the brand.

Price of the Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar? RRP: £245 and worth over £1065.

Marks & Spencer advent calendar 2022 Release Date 27 October 2022

The M&S beauty advent calendar is back – but with a new look. Designed with reusability and affordability at the heart, this year’s Beauty Advent Calendar features a mirrored box design, ideal for storing all your favourite products

M&S Collection beauty advent calendar, £40*, Marks & Spencer

BOOKMARK TO SHOP What’s so special about the Marks & Spencer advent calendar? Well, the typical M&S advent calendar has had a little break the past couple of years, with last year’s version being in a tin. Absence will no double make the heart grow fonder. As well as Marks & Spencer’s own beauty brands, inside you’ll find Origins, Clinique, Ren, Nails Inc. and many more.

Price of the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar Spend £30 or more on the website to get the beauty advent calendar for just £40.

The White Company Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

The White Company’s Advent Calendar is always one of the most luxurious to shop – and perfect for anyone looking to earn brownie points from their other half.

The White Company Advent Calendar, £175, The White Company

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the The White Company’s Advent Calendar?

With a gorgeous present in each of the 25 pull-out drawers (including two full-size products), these selections are specially curated for you or a loved one to enjoy – expect wellness pick-me-ups throughout December.

Price of The White Company’s beauty advent calendar RRP £175 (worth £269).

Selfridges advent calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

Worth over £800, Selfridges’ advent calendar is brimming with best-selling make-up and skincare must-haves from brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Westman Atelier, 111Skin and Le Labo, to name a few.

Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar, £210, Selfridges

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Selfridges advent calendar? As well as receiving goodies galore, this advent calendar is packaged in an impressive case with an illustration of our London store on the front, it looks just as good displayed on your garland-strung mantlepiece as each treatment feels on your skin.

Price of the Selfridges advent calendar RRP: £210, worth over £800.

House of Fraser Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

House of Fraser’s new advent calendar for 2022 is bound to be a huge success. Containing 25 beauty favourites, seven of which are full sized, the House of Fraser Beauty Advent Calendar provides the ultimate festive countdown for all beauty lovers. Featuring must-haves from Aveda, Acqua Di Parma and Chloe, and luxe skincare from Estee Lauder, Oskia and Clarins, the House of Fraser Advent Calendar is the ultimate indulgence.

House of Fraser advent calendar, £125, House of Fraser

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the House of Fraser Advent Calendar? Bringing the very best of beauty to all for Christmas, the calendar is complete with party perfect staples from iconic brands including Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, Laura Mercier, Benefit and Natasha Denona. To top it all off, one lucky Advent customer will discover a £500 House of Fraser voucher hidden in their calendar.

Price of the House of Fraser Advent Calendar RRP £125, worth £406.

ASOS Beauty 25-Day Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

The ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Calendar is the ultimate treat to indulge in. Brimming with hyped makeup, cult skincare and haircare heroes from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex and MAC, counting down the festive season never felt so good. Plus, it’s a total bargain when you do the math of what’s inside.

ASOS Face + Body 25 day advent calendar, £85, ASOS

SHOP NOW What’s so special about this beauty advent calendar? This year, ASOS have dialled up the festive excitement by extending the countdown to Christmas day, with FIVE products and AND a makeup bag to open on day 25. What’s more, each calendar is 100% recyclable and packaged in an ASOS tote, designed to be used repeatedly, making them a little kinder to the planet – and the matching makeup bag is perfect for storing all your new goodies.

Price of the ASOS advent calendar RRP: £85, worth over £310.

GLOSSYBOX Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

The GLOSSYBOX advent calendar is bigger than ever for 2022, with 14 full-size products and 14 deluxe minis. The range of beauty brand’s included is diverse, from luxurious skincare 111Skin and Laneige, cult brands like Glossier, MILK Makeup and REFY brows along with TikTok favourites and more.

GLOSSYBOX advent calendar, £85/£99, GLOSSYBOX

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the GLOSSYBOX Advent Calendar? The range of beauty brands included is unparalleled!

Price of the GLOSSYBOX Advent Calendar RRP £85 for subscribers, £99 for non-subscribers, worth £440.

MAC Cosmetics Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

The MAC advent calendar is perfect for makeup lovers as it contains 24 of the brand’s best-selling products to revamp your collection for the festive season and beyond. Packed with 16 full sized delights and 8 minis including NEW M·A·Cstack mascara, luxe Powder Kiss, iconic Matte Lipstick and much, much more!

MAC advent calendar, £165, MAC

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the MAC Advent Calendar? The case is pretty mesmerising and one you’ll definitely want to reuse.

Price of the MAC Advent Calendar RRP £165, worth £405.

Benefit Cosmetics advent calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

You can try endless looks for brows, face, eyes and lashes at a major steal with 12 beauty bestsellers and makeup must-haves in mini and fun sizes. Inspired by the classic ’12 Days of Christmas’ carol and the tradition of counting down the days to Christmas on an advent calendar, this festive gift set will keep you fabulous all season long and beyond…just open the door to MORE.

Benefit Cosmetics Sincerely Yours advent calendar, £59.50, Boots

SHOP NOW What’s so special about this beauty advent calendar? Housed in a special-edition reusable, keepsake outer box it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Price of the Benefit advent calendar RRP: £53.55, worth £134.

Kiehl’s Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

Kiehl’s limited-edition advent calendar for 2022 features holiday-inspired designs by Made By Radio with a fabulously festive look with 24 iconic Kiehl’s products including cleansers, face masks, facial serums, moisturisers and more.

Kiehl’s Advent Calendar, £99, Kiehl’s

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Kiehl’s Advent Calendar? The holiday-inspired designs by Made By Radio are super chic and gloriously festive.

Price of the Kiehl’s Advent Calendar? RRP: £99.

Diptyque Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date 12 October 2022.

There’s a constellation theme for Diptyque’s Advent Calendar for 2022 – and look at how pretty it is! Each day corresponds to a new constellation, and each day you’ll discover a new Diptyque treasure, in full-size or discovery size.

Diptyque Advent Calendar, £370, Diptyque

BOOKMARK TO SHOP What’s so special about the Diptyque Advent Calendar? This year, for the first time, the Advent Calendar includes the three limited-edition Christmas scents: a small Pine Tree (Sapin) candle and miniature Snow (Neige) and Spark (Étincelles) candles.

Price of the Diptyque Advent Calendar? RRP: £370.

Harvey Nichols Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date 5 October for HN Rewards members, 7 October to non-members.

For the first time ever, department store Harvey Nichols has created its own beauty advent calendar, filled with 30 of their iconic beauty brands. As well as full-size and mini products, there’s other treats to be discovered throughout December – 1 in 10 of the advent calendars will include a £50 Harvey Nichols gift card. Fingers crossed!

Harvey Nichols Advent Calendar, £250, Harvey Nichols

BOOKMARK TO SHOP What’s so special about the Harvey Nichols Advent Calendar? It’s the first time the iconic brand has released an advent calendar, and in true Harvey Nichols fashion it’s a stylish design with luxury beauty brands inside.

Price of the Harvey Nichols Advent Calendar? RRP: £250, worth £1,200.

Elemis Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

Count down to the holiday season whilst discovering 25 skincare and body essentials with Elemis’s ultimate beauty advent calendar for 2022. This luxurious gift set is the perfect seasonal surprise and adds some festivity to your daily skincare routine.

Elemis Skin Wellness Advent Calendar The Complete Collection, £180, Elemis

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar? This year it’s a Skin Wellness collection, and how much of treat will that be?! Once you’ve opened the doors to healthier, more radiant-looking skin, reuse the keepsake box for seasons to come.

Price of the Elemis Beauty Advent Calendar RRP: £180 worth £421.

Clarins Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

Bursting with Clarins classics, the 12 drawers reveal some of Clarins’ most-loved skincare and make-up must-haves including full size and travel size treats.

Clarins 12 Day Beauty advent calendar, £75, Clarins

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Clarins beauty advent calendar? We love a mini beauty product but the Clarins advent calendar includes full-size products as well – the cult classic Double Serum and the gorgeous Lip Comfort Oil (you’ll be wearing it throughout the festive season!)

Price of the Clarins beauty advent calendar? RRP: £75.

Boots No7 advent calendar 2022 The No7 advent calendar has been unveiled, and look who has been enlisted to help – Christine Lamparrd! We predict this year’s calendar will be packed with 25 makeup and skincare heroes in seriously generous sizes. Those who sign up to the waiting list get 24hr early access to the calendar packed full of No7 skincare and cosmetic favourites worth an amazing £211 for only £49.50.

No7 Advent Calendar, £49.50, Boots

JOIN THE WAITLIST What’s so special about the No7 advent calendar? Its affordable price tag means it’s always a sell-out. In 2019, the calendar had a 226,000-strong waitlist ahead of its release and Boots confirmed they sold three calendars every second following its launch.

Price of the No7 advent calendar RRP £49.50 and worth £211.

Liz Earle Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

If you’ve been meaning to try Liz Earle’s iconic skincare products, this is a great way to discover the best of the best. Inside, you’ll find full-size products and miniatures of some of Liz Earle’s best-loved skincare, including the legendary Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser.

Liz Earle 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £65, Boots

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Liz Earle Advent Calendar? If your skin is in need of a pick-me-up (let’s face it, who’s isn’t?) then this is the one for you; every product is glow-inducing and will help your skin navigate the parties and weather of December!

Price of the Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar RRP £65, worth £164.

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

This year’s Cult Beauty Advent Calendar is bigger and better than ever! Following on from the success of three sold out advent calendars, the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 is a 37-piece calendar filled with Cult Beauty icons, under the radar heroes, Cult Conscious favourites including Supergoop, Huda Beauty and Jo Loves, and a money-can’t-buy exclusive on Christmas Day!

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar, £235, CultBeauty

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar? Cult Beauty is donating over £75,000 from the sales of the advent calendar to Mental Health UK: the only UK-wide mental health charity that delivers both national and local services that empower people to manage their mental health in a person-centred and empathetic way. The brand is also working with (more:trees) to plant one tree for every advent calendar sold, helping to restore forests and sequestering future CO2 emissions in the process.

Price of the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar RRP: £235, worth over £1000.

Look Fantastic Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

Get excited for Look Fantastic’s Beauty Advent Calendar. If you’re a Look Fantastic subscription box subscriber, you can receive £15 off the Advent Calendar. New subscribers can also receive £15 off the Advent Calendar when buying a monthly plan.

Look Fantastic’s Beauty Advent Calendar, £95, Look Fantastic

SHOP NOW Why do we love the LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar? Filled with 26 luxurious beauty treats from best-selling brands including Drunk Elephant, Phillip Kingsley and NARS.

Price of the Look Fantastic Advent Calendar RRP: £95, worth over £500.

The Body Shop Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

The Body Shop’s Advent Calendar is always a hit with fans! This year the beauty brand is giving us three to choose from!

Box of Wonders Advent Calendar, £95, The Body Shop

BOOKMARK TO SHOP What’s so special about the Body Shop beauty Advent Calendars? The Big Advent Calendar is packed with 25 surprises worth £159, including some full-sized favourites to help you buff, slather and nourish head-to-toe. Unwind with self-care creations from The Body Shop’s new Wellness range, reach for the Avocado Body Scrub to help leave skin feeling smoother, and give those hands some TLC with the Shea Hand Balm, made with Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana. The Box of Wonders Big Advent Calendar supports The Body Shop’s global partners Tungteiya Women’s Shea Association in Ghana, with fair and regular income opportunities, and access to healthcare and education projects.

Price of the Body Shop Advent Calendars Box of Wishes Advent Calendar RRP £55 (contents worth £85)

Box of Wonders Advent Calendar RRP £95 (contents worth £159)

Box of Wishes and Wonders Advent Calendar RRP £145 (contents worth £219)

Rituals advent calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

The Rituals Advent Calendar is always one to get excited about – and this year we have a real treat with a spectacular 2D extravaganza.

Rituals advent calendar – 2D, £105, Rituals

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Rituals advent calendars? It has to be the beautiful keepsake box – the 2D Christmas tree advent calendar looks like a real showpiece.

Price of the Rituals advent calendar RRP £105, worth £172.

Dior advent calendar 2022 Release Date 15 October 2022

Filled to the brim with luxury fragrance, makeup and skincare products, you’ll find a mini J’adore Dior Eau de Parfum, Capture Totale Super Potent Serum, Rouge Dior lipstick in 999 and Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara, to name just a few.

The Dior advent calendar, £470/$550, Dior

BOOKMARK TO SHOP What’s so special about the Dior advent calendar? Dressed in navy blue and decorated with a fairy-tale Pietro Fuffo interpretation of the iconic Dior 30 Montaigne Boutique. What’s more, the golden notes pay tribute to one of the house’s iconic colours. This calendar is a Parfums Christian Dior delight with 24 surprises including; a full skincare routine, candles, body, fragrance and an exclusive Christmas decoration.

Price of the Dior advent calendar RRP £470.

PrettyLittleThing Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

Giving you that holiday season glow, PrettyLittleThing’s advent calendar is full of pampering picks from the likes of Olaplex, Bondi Sands, This Works, Star Skin, Eyeko and PLT’s own makeup range.

PLT Beauty advent calendar, £45, PrettyLittleThing

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the PrettyLittleThing advent calendar? This festive find will transform your skincare regime and your glam game – think super hydrating and plumping masks, super glam shimmering eyeshadow, must-have beauty tools, statement lashes and much more.

Price of the PrettyLittleThing advent calendar RRP: £45, worth £141.

Avon Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

Guarantee a December full of delight, with 24 doors packed with premium beauty favourites to enjoy from the first of the month all the way to Christmas Eve!

Avon Advent Calendar, £65, Avon

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Avon Advent Calendar? You’ll enjoy 11 full-size top-rated Avon must-haves and 13 mini favourites, plus you’ll be saving £73!

Price of the Avon Advent Calendar RRP £65, worth £138.

Espa Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

Inspired by ESPA’s wonderous spas around the globe, this collection recreates a unique, blissful spa experience, allowing you to enjoy pure relaxation in the comfort of your own home.

ESPA Wellness Advent Calendar RRP, £160, ESPA

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the ESPA Advent Calendar? If you’re after a day-to-night wellness journey you’re in for a treat!

Price of the ESPA Advent Calendar £160 (Worth £319).

Harrods Fragrance Advent Calendar 2022 As you might expect, the Harrods beauty advent calendar is pure indulgence – and this yerar you’ve got two to choose from. Whether you opt for beauty, or the new fragrance advent calendar, you can’t go wrong. It’s chic on the outside and contains a covetable curation of the most sought-after, exciting fragrances from around the world.

The Fragrance Advent Calendar, £150, Harrods

BOOKMARK TO SHOP What’s so special about the Harrods beauty advent calendar? Each box reveals a sought-after scented wonder: look out for Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s new scent, 724, Roja Parfum’s Aoud, Montale’s Arabians Tonka, and more.

Price of the Harrods beauty advent calendar? RRP: £150, worth overe £830.

111Skin advent calendar 2022 Unlock the secrets of skin confidence with 12 days of intensive skin treatments for a complete complexion transformation. Behind each door is the coveted iconic Y Theorem Repair Serum NAC Y2 edit.

The Luxury advent calendar, £300, 111Skin

BOOKMARK TO SHOP What’s so special about the 111Skin advent calendar? From nourishing eye and face masks to repair serums, this advent calendar will transform your skincare game, giving you that healthy glow come Christmas day.

Price of the 111Skin advent calendar RRP: £450

John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date

4 October 2022

John Lewis’ beauty advent calendar has been revealed – and it’s bigger and better than ever before. It has the highest ever worth-value, totalling over £770 and it includes FOUR full-size products! You’re going to find luxury beauty brands such as Augustinus Bader and Olaplex alongside Sunday Riley, Neom, CharlotteTilbury, Neom, Elemis, Bobbi Brown and Murad. Every single beauty product featured has been hand picked by the John Lewis expert buyers.

John Lewis’ beauty advent calendar, £179, John Lewis

BOOKMARK TO SHOP What’s so special about the John Lewis beauty advent calendar? Sustainability has been front of mind when designing this year’s calendar, it is housed in a fully recyclable box with reversible drawers so customers can reuse and fill up next year. Customers can also recycle all their beauty advent empties, using the John Lewis in-store BeautyCycle service, to recycle five or more beauty empties and enjoy £5 off your next beauty purchase. Customers need to be a My John Lewis member to do this.

Price of the John Lewis beauty advent calendar? RRP: £179, worth over £700.

Mylee Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

Filled with 12 products to naill your festive manicure, the Mylee Advent Calendar will feature glittery gel polishes, an exclusive creme, nail care essentials, and a few sparkly surprises!

Mylee Advent Calendar, £65, Mylee

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Mylee Advent Calendar? The eye-catching pattern on the box has been designed by illustrator and visual artist Alice Skinner.

Price of the Mylee Advent Calendar RRP: £65.

Molton Brown Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

A sumptuous celebration of fragrances, body and home delights, Molton Brown’s advent calendar boasts a collection of shower gels, body lotions, Eau de Toilettes, mini candles and more.

Molton Brown Beauty Advent Calendar, £195, Cult Beauty

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Molton Brown Advent Calendar? This year’s calendar features the unique combination of Merry Berries & Mimosa. It really will feel like the most wonderful time of the year.

Price of the Molton Brown Advent Calendar RRP: £195, worth £220.

OPI advent calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

Showcasing OPI’s Holiday ’21 Celebration Collection, this advent calendar contains 22 mini nail lacquers in a range of festive shades.

OPI Beauty Advent Calendar, £49.95, FeelUnique

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the OPI Advent Calendar? Helping you to create the perfect at-home manicure from start to finish, as well as including 22 different shades, you’ll find a base coat, nail strengthener and a topcoat.

Price of the OPI advent calendar RRP: £69.90.

Space NK advent calendar 2022 Space NK reveals its highly anticipated Advent Calendar, which is designed to bring Christmas cheer in beauty form. Enjoy all 24 days of the advent yourself, indulging in little luxuries from Crème de la Mer, Olaplex, Sunday Riley and more. Or light up those around you with beauty gifts that are perfect for the festive season and beyond.

Space NK beauty advent calendar, £215, Space NK

SHOP NOW What’s so special about this beauty advent calendar? The quality of the beauty products! This calendar isn’t messing around with the luxury makeup and skincare.

Price of the Space NK advent calendar RRP: £215.

Dove Gently Nourishing Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date Available now

For those wanting to countdown to Christmas in style, try the Dove Gently Nourishing Advent Calendar. The 12-day calendar unveils a treat behind each door, including fan favourites such as the classic Beauty Cream Bar, Intensive Repair Shampoo and Conditioner, Hand Cream and Body Wash, amongst other exciting items such as a travel bottle, tweezers and a multi-charge cable – the perfect gift for a beauty junkie!

Dove Gently Nourishing advent calendar, £16.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Dove Advent Calendar? What’s not to love about silky soft skin?!

Price of the Dove advent calendar RRP: £20.

Neal’s Yard Remedies Advent Calendar 2022 Release Date 4 October 2022

This Christmas, take a moment each day to wrap yourself in the power of the finest, ethically and sustainably sourced herbs, botanicals and essential oils. The exclusive beauty and wellbeing calendar features 12 days of indulgent, seasonal self-care favourites encased in a beautiful, forever box to help you feel good and look good, naturally.

12 Days of Beauty and Wellbeing Advent Calendar, £89, Neal’s Yard Remedies

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Neal’s Yard Remedies Advent Calendar? Let’s talk about savings! The contents of this calendar are worth £187, so you’ll be saving over 50% (52% to be precise!).

L’Occitane advent calendar Available in-store and online open a door a day to discover old favourites or new treats to add to your skincare, bodycare, haircare and fragrance collections.

L’Occitane Luxury advent calendar, £99, L’Occitane

SHOP NOW What’s so special about this beauty advent calendar? Well, the reusable advent calendar is back and fans will flock to it just like last year when it sold out within weeks! Made from recycled cotton, it has been designed in collaboration with UK illustrator Kitty McCall, who is inspired by nature to create colour, pattern and joy for your homes. The Reusable Advent Calendar contains our most coveted products from skincare favourites Immortelle Overnight Serum and Divine Cream to body care heroes Petit Remedy and Almond Supple Skin.

Price of the L’Occitane beauty advent calendar Prices start at £55.

TEMPLESPA Advent Calendar 2022 Award-winning skincare brand TEMPLESPA saw last year’s advent calendar sell out, and quick, and this year’s looks to trump that. If your skin is in need of a pick-me-up or you’ve been wanting to try their range of luxe skincare, this is the advent calendar for you.

TEMPLESPA Advent Calendar, £150, TEMPLESPA

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the TEMPLESA advent calendar? The TEMPLESPA advent calendar has a host of products to whip your skin into shape. It also contains fragrance, bath and body products and a suitably festive nail treat too.

Price of the TEMPLESPA advent calendar? RRP: £150.

Beauty Advent Calendars from 2021 that are now out of stock Huda Beauty advent calendar Curated with love by Huda herself, the new 12-door advent calendar boasts a number of cult-fave formulas across makeup and skincare.

House of Huda advent calendar, £151/$175, Selfridges

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Huda Beauty advent calendar? Huda’s advent calendar also features an Obsessions palette roulette. Inside you’ll find one of three eyeshadow palettes – either Nude Light, Haze Sand or Nude Rich – for a super special surprise!

Price of the Huda Beauty advent calendar? RRP: £151.

SHOP: The best pampering Christmas gifts that you’ll want to give for yourself

Amazon Advent Calendar Amazon’s beauty advent calendar features 24 full or deluxe-size products from must-have beauty brands such as Foreo, Max Factor, John Frieda, Elemis, Neal’s Yard and L’Occitane.

Beauty advent calendar, was £70, now £52, Amazon

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Amazon advent calendar? There’s a mix of luxury and drug store brands, with products for your face, body, hair, nails and even items to boost your mood.

Price of the Amazon advent calendar RRP: £70, worth £260

It’s currently sold out but check back for restocks.

Aldi’s Lacura advent calendar Aldi’s beloved beauty brand, Lacura, is launching its very first luxury Advent Calendar this year, and we are obsessed. Not only is it stunning to look at, but it contains 24 of their iconic products, from cult favourites to brand new launches.

Lacura advent calendar, £54.99, Aldi

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Lacura beauty advent calendar? From their iconic skincare to sought-after perfumes and even a pillow sleep spray, the advent calendar has everything you need for a little pre-Christmas pampering.

Price of the Lacura beauty advent calendar? RRP: £54.99.

Feelunique advent calendar Is there anything more festive than a £266 saving? Feelunique’s beauty advent calendar has gone straight onto our wishlist, offering a luxurious mix of new and iconic picks from Charlotte Tilbury, Emma Hardie, ELEMIS, Aromatherapy Associates and more – it features five full-size products, including a Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Palette.

Feelunique Beauty Advent Calendar, Feelunique

SHOP NOW What’s so special about the Feelunique advent calendar? This gorgeous advent calendar is filled with full-sized favourites and super samples from this year’s hottest beauty brands. Packaged in gorgeous pastel pink drawers, counting down the days to Christmas with this calendar is sure to be a hit with any makeup and skincare lover.

Price of Feelunique advent calendar? RRP was £119, now £83.30, and worth over £385.

HELLO!’s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

–